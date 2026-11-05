🚚 Overland Park Supply Chain Jobs with Multiple Openings

Overland Park has some solid logistics roles right now, from techy warehouse work to hospital supply and Amazon FBA ops. If you like keeping things moving and organized, these are worth a look.

Employer: EquipmentShare

Location: Overland Park, KS (Telematics Warehouse)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Hands-on warehouse role focused on technology hardware—you’ll handle receiving, inventory, device setup, kitting, quality checks, and shipping so gear goes out “field-ready.” Good fit if you have 1+ year warehouse/fulfillment experience, can lift up to 70 lbs, and like working with electronics, scanners, and inventory systems. Comes with full medical, dental, vision, PTO, 401(k) match, and growth opportunities.

Employer: HCA Healthcare / Overland Park Regional Medical Center

Location: Overland Park, KS

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Hospital-based supply chain role where you receive, stock, and deliver medical supplies and help manage inventory levels across units. You’ll work with barcodes and inventory systems, rotate stock, and support nurses with supply issues. High school diploma required; stock clerk or hospital supply experience is a plus. Comes with comprehensive health benefits, PTO, 401(k) with match, education support, and more.

Employer: Liberty Beverage

Location: Overland Park, KS

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead the Amazon FBA and ecommerce operations for brands like Vita Pop. You’ll own FBA inventory forecasting and replenishment, manage Seller Central, track margins and fees, and build repeatable processes and reports. Ideal if you have 3–5 years in ecommerce ops with strong, hands-on Amazon FBA/Seller Central experience and enjoy working across logistics, sales, marketing, and finance.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—local employers often grow fast and remember strong candidates.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.