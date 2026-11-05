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🎓 Overland Park Education Jobs With Multiple Openings
Overland Park is busy hiring in education right now, from early childhood to special education. If you like helping kids learn and grow, these roles are worth a look.
Special Education Teacher (K–12, Contract)
- Employer: Amergis Healthcare Staffing
- Location: Overland Park, KS (school settings)
- Type: Full-time, contract
- Pay: $45/hour, about 36.25 hours/week
Work with K–12 students who receive special education services, teaming with staff to plan and deliver instruction and support. This role comes with weekly pay, health, dental, vision, life insurance, and a 401(k) for eligible employees.
Lead Teacher – Montessori Classroom
- Employer: Montessori Unlimited
- Location: Overland Park, KS
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Competitive compensation (exact amount not listed)
Lead a mixed‑age Montessori classroom, create hands‑on lessons, and mentor other teachers in an authentic Montessori setting. Backed by Learning Care, this role offers health and wellness benefits, 401(k) with match, and a chance to grow your career in early education.
Early Childhood Educator
- Employer: Woodridge Academy
- Location: Overland Park, KS
- Type: Full-time (about 40 hours/week, in person)
- Pay: $15.00 – $18.00/hour
Teach young children in a warm, play‑based setting with phonics, early math, science, art, music, and outdoor time. Perks include health, dental, vision, life insurance, paid time off, employee discount, and professional development support.
If one of these feels like a fit, click through, check the details, and apply soon—good education jobs in Overland Park tend to go fast.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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