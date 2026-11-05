🚌 Overland Park Transportation Jobs With Multiple Driving Roles

Overland Park has some solid driving jobs right now, from local shuttles to higher‑pay delivery and CDL routes. If you like staying on the move, these are worth a look.

Employer: Dream Logistics, LLC (Amazon Delivery Service Partner)

Dream Logistics, LLC (Amazon Delivery Service Partner) Location: Overland Park, KS (on the road)

(on the road) Type: Full-time, Part-time

Full-time, Part-time Pay: $23.25–$34.00 per hour , weekly pay , $1,000 sign-on bonus

, , Perks: Medical, dental, vision, 401(k) match, tuition reimbursement up to $5,250/year, paid training, uniforms, company vehicle (no CDL), PTO, employer-paid life insurance, flexible schedule.

8–10 hour shifts, 7 days a week with weekend availability needed. Great fit if you want strong hourly pay, weekly checks, and like staying active while driving Amazon routes.

Employer: Children’s Mercy Hospitals & Clinics

Location: Overland Park, KS (Children’s Mercy Kansas Hospital & remote lots)

(Children’s Mercy Kansas Hospital & remote lots) Type: Full-time (on-site only)

(on-site only) Pay: Starts at $17.14/hour (higher with experience)

Starts at (higher with experience) Perks: Big-hospital benefits package, work with an inclusive, mission-driven pediatric hospital.

You’ll shuttle employees and visitors between the hospital and remote locations. Requires a Class C CDL with Passenger (P) endorsement and DOT medical card—nice option if you want steady hours and to support a healthcare setting.

Employer: Schneider

Location: Based near Overland Park, KS (driving within 200 miles of Kansas City, KS)

Based near (driving within 200 miles of Kansas City, KS) Type: Full-time company driver

Pay: $1,340–$1,530 average weekly , daily home time, $5,000 sign-on bonus

, daily home time, Freight: 100% no-touch, ~90% drop-and-hook intermodal containers.

Daily home time with higher weekly pay, paid orientation, PTO after 6 months, holiday pay, medical/dental/vision, 401(k) with match, tuition reimbursement, and more. Requires Class A CDL and at least 3 months experience; tanker and HazMat preferred.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more details and similar roles you might like.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.