🚔 Overland Park public safety jobs with multiple openings

Overland Park has some solid options right now if you’re in safety, security, or investigations. Here are a few standout roles with good pay and clear career paths.

Employer: Securitas Security Services USA, Inc.

Securitas Security Services USA, Inc. Location: Overland Park, KS

Type: Full-time

Pay: $22.00–$22.50/hour

Why it’s worth a look: Armed role with full training, steady patrol work, and a focus on keeping client sites safe. Comes with medical, dental, vision, 401(k), paid time off, free uniforms, paid weekly, telemedicine, and employee discounts. Great fit if you have security, law enforcement, or military experience and can stay calm under pressure.

Employer: SecureNet Fire & Security

Location: Overland Park, KS

Type: Full-time

Pay: $38–$45/hour (based on experience)

(based on experience) Why it’s worth a look: Lead role handling commercial fire alarm installs, inspections, repairs, and programming, plus some security systems work. Offers a signing bonus up to $5,000, company vehicle, competitive benefits, and growth opportunities. Ideal if you have NICET certification and like mentoring other techs.

Employer: W. R. Berkley Corporation

Location: Overland Park, KS

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Not listed Why it’s worth a look: High-level role leading complex insurance fraud investigations across commercial property, auto, casualty, and liability. You’ll work with law enforcement, fraud bureaus, and internal teams, and mentor others on fraud trends and best practices. Best for someone with 7+ years SIU experience and advanced fraud/investigation designations.

Employer: Eco Material Technologies (a CRH Company)

Location: Remote – based in the U.S. (listed in Overland Park, KS)

Type: Full-time

Pay: $145,000–$165,000/year + annual bonus + long-term incentives

Why it’s worth a look: Senior leadership role running health and safety programs for utility-sector operations (fly ash, synthetic gypsum, byproduct handling). You’ll lead a safety team, travel up to 50%, and shape protocols and training across multiple sites. Comes with 401(k), medical, dental, vision, disability, life insurance, PTO, and holidays.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—doors tend to open once you’re in the conversation.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.