🏥 Overland Park Healthcare Jobs: Multiple High-Paying Roles Open Now

Overland Park’s healthcare scene is busy and hiring across hospitals, clinics, senior care, and even vet and dental. If you’re in patient care or clinical support, there’s likely something here that fits your skills and schedule.

Employer: Overland Park Regional Medical Center

Location: Overland Park, KS

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Work in a 10-bed CVICU at a Level II Trauma Center with strong staffing support, advanced monitoring tech, and robust education benefits. Ideal for RNs with 1+ year hospital experience (cardiac or acute preferred) who want growth, tuition help, and a full HCA benefits package.

Employer: Vetted Solutions

Location: Overland Park, KS

Type: PRN / Part-time hours

Salary: Not listed

PRN role in a Clinical Decision Unit caring for short-stay observation patients. Good fit if you like fast-paced assessment, meds management, and team-based care without a full-time commitment.

Employer: Vetted Solutions

Location: Overland Park, KS

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Perform advanced MRI exams in a tertiary care / teaching environment, working closely with radiologists. Great for techs who want complex cases, strong imaging standards, and ongoing learning.

Employer: Experis

Location: Overland Park, KS (or Cypress, CA)

Type: Part-time W2 contract (20–24 hrs/week)

Salary: Not listed

Lead monitoring for Phase I healthy-volunteer trials with flexible, variable hours and local onsite work. Best for experienced CRAs (3–5+ years, Phase I required) who want autonomy and a part-time schedule.

Employer: Siemens Healthineers

Location: Overland Park, KS

Type: Full-time

Salary: $115,220 – $158,422 base pay

Early-morning 45-hour workweek (start ~1–4 AM) producing and dispensing PET radiopharmaceuticals. Perfect for licensed pharmacists (no nuclear experience needed) who want a highly specialized, high-paying role with structured training and strong benefits.

Employer: AdventHealth

Location: Lenexa, KS (Prairie Star Pkwy – Greater Overland Park area)

Type: PRN

Salary: $32.83 – $61.05/hour

PRN Emergency Department RN role with day shift coverage and a wide range of ED skills. Good for nurses with acute care and 12-lead EKG experience who want flexible hours plus AdventHealth benefits eligibility.

Employer: Overland Park Regional Medical Center

Location: Overland Park, KS

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead pre-op, OR, and PACU teams at a 340+ bed Level II Trauma Center. Designed for RNs with 2+ years perioperative experience and 1+ year leadership who want a management role with robust HCA benefits and tuition support.

Employer: Overland Park Regional Medical Center

Location: Overland Park, KS

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Provide respiratory care across ED, critical care, and acute units, including invasive and noninvasive ventilation. Great for NBRC RRTs with 1+ year experience seeking advanced tech, mentorship, and strong benefits.

Employer: PDS Health / Bluhawk Dental Group

Location: Overland Park, KS

Type: Full-time

Salary: $40 – $55/hour

Join a modern dental group focused on prevention and patient education, with free CE, medical/dental/vision, PTO, 401(k) and more. Ideal for licensed hygienists who want a stable, growth-focused practice.

Employer: Banfield Pet Hospital

Location: Overland Park, KS + nearby Merriam, Olathe, Ward Parkway

Type: Full-time

Salary: $22.67 – $32.75/hour

Work at the top of your RVT license with strong medical, mental health, and pet-care benefits, plus possible sign-on bonus/relocation. Great for RVTs who want preventive-focused vet care and lots of growth paths.

Employer: Tutera Senior Living and Health Care (Antioch Valley)

Location: Overland Park, KS

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead nursing services in a senior living/long-term care setting with 24-hour responsibility and strong support: mentorship, tuition reimbursement, Tutera University, and solid benefits. Best for LPNs with LTC/SNF experience and 2+ years in a supervisory role.

Employer: Life Care Centers of America – Garden Terrace Alzheimer’s Center of Excellence

Location: Overland Park, KS

Type: Part-time

Salary: Competitive (exact amount not listed)

Join a dementia-focused facility with six secured wings, no agency staff, and strong clinical support. Ideal for CNAs who want meaningful memory-care work plus medical, dental, vision, PTO, 401(k), and tuition help.

Employer: WellSky

Location: Overland Park, KS

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Blend clinical expertise and health IT by leading implementations of WellSky solutions for post-acute facilities. Great for clinicians or healthcare pros with 2–4+ years experience, workflow knowledge, and interest in EHRs and consulting; up to 30% travel.

Employer: U.S. Dermatology Partners

Location: Overland Park, KS

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Clinic-based RN role focused on plastic surgery, procedures, and injectables. Perfect if you want steady hours, OR exposure, cosmetic injections, and a clean outpatient environment instead of hospital shifts.

Employer: ArchWell Health

Location: Overland Park, KS

Type: Full-time (Mon–Fri, day shift)

Salary: Not listed

Provide primary care for Medicare Advantage seniors with no nights or weekends. Great for RNs with 5+ years experience who enjoy education, quality improvement, and relationship-based care.

Employer: Theoria Medical

Location: Overland Park, KS (multiple SNFs)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Competitive; bonuses + up to $50,000 longevity bonus

Round in skilled nursing facilities with 6-hour day shifts, no nights or call, and strong tech support (EHR, dictation, AI scribe). Ideal for board-certified NPs/PAs in primary/geriatric-type specialties who want high earning potential and predictable days.

Employer: Saint Luke’s

Location: Overland Park, KS

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (paid training)

Join a 10-week paid MA cohort starting January 11, then move into a full-time MA role in Convenient Care South with varied hours (early mornings, evenings, weekends, holidays). Great entry point if you’re new to healthcare and want structured training plus a guaranteed job.

Employer: Preferred Physical Therapy (Confluent Health)

Location: Lenexa, KS (Greater Overland Park area)

Type: PRN (listed as Full-time in posting, but PRN role)

Salary: $45 – $55+/hour + productivity incentives

Outpatient ortho-style setting with AI documentation tools, mentorship, CE, and student loan help up to $25K. Ideal for PTs who want flexible PRN hours and strong professional development.

Employer: Saint Luke’s

Location: Overland Park, KS

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (paid training)

Another 10-week paid MA cohort (starts January 11) leading to a full-time MA role at Primary Care – Southridge. Same structure as the Convenient Care program, but in a more traditional primary care clinic.

Employer: Overland Park Regional Medical Center (HCA Midwest Health)

Location: Overland Park, KS (plus other KC HCA hospitals)

Type: Full-time, New Grad Residency

Salary: Not listed

For May 2027 nursing grads interested in the OR. Includes a 22-week OR-specific orientation and a year-long residency, with overnight/weekend call required. One application covers multiple KC HCA hospitals.

If one of these roles speaks to you, click through, skim the full posting, and apply while it’s fresh. Healthcare hiring moves fast, and a quick application can put you at the front of the line.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.