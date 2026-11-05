🍽️ Multiple Food & Hospitality Jobs Around Overland Park, KS

Overland Park’s food scene is busy right now—restaurants, hotels, and senior communities are all hiring. Lots of options here whether you’re just starting out or ready to move into leadership.

Employer: Aramark

Aramark Location: Overland Park, KS

Overland Park, KS Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Serve at large events and banquets at the Overland Park Convention Center, taking orders, running food and drinks, and keeping guests happy in a fast-paced, team-focused setting.

Employer: KBP Brands (Taco Bell)

Location: Overland Park, KS

Overland Park, KS Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Puesto en español: prepara comida, atiende a clientes y trabaja en un ambiente rápido. Ofrecen capacitación pagada, comida gratis en turno, beneficios médicos y programas educativos.

Employer: KBP Brands (Taco Bell)

Location: Overland Park, KS

Overland Park, KS Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed; includes performance bonus program

Lead an entire Taco Bell restaurant—hire and train the team, manage inventory and P&L, and keep the store clean and running smoothly, with career growth and bonus potential.

Employer: KBP Brands (Taco Bell)

Location: Overland Park, KS

Overland Park, KS Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Supervise shifts, support the crew, and keep service, cleanliness, and food safety on point. Comes with paid training, PTO, health benefits, and a clear path to Assistant or General Manager.

Employer: Brookdale

Location: Overland Park, KS

Overland Park, KS Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Serve meals to senior residents with no late nights and a calmer pace than typical restaurants, plus access to health benefits (depending on status), 401(k), discounts, and growth into other roles.

Employer: Brookdale

Location: Overland Park, KS

Overland Park, KS Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Similar duties as the part-time role—taking orders, serving, bussing tables—but with full-time benefits, including PTO, paid holidays, insurance, and tuition reimbursement.

Employer: Red Robin

Location: Overland Park, KS

Overland Park, KS Type: Full-time & Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Support servers by running food and bussing tables in a busy, fun burger restaurant with flexible hours and advancement opportunities.

Employer: Jose Pepper's 143rd

Location: Overland Park, KS

Overland Park, KS Type: Full-time & Part-time (listed as Other )

Full-time & Part-time (listed as ) Salary: $7.25 – $25.00 per hour

Family-style Mexican restaurant server role with a focus on friendly, fast service. Good fit if you like a busy dining room, teamwork, and flexible schedules.

Employer: Encompass Health

Location: Overland Park, KS

Overland Park, KS Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Hospital cook role preparing therapeutic and modified diets for patients, with day-one medical, dental, vision, PTO, 401(k) match, and tuition support in a large, well-known healthcare system.

Employer: Hilton

Location: Overland Park, KS

Overland Park, KS Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead the front desk team at the DoubleTree—oversee check-ins/outs, schedules, and guest issues—while enjoying Hilton travel discounts, PTO, and strong health and retirement benefits.

Employer: Hilton

Location: Overland Park, KS

Overland Park, KS Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Mix and serve drinks in the hotel bar, keep the bar stocked and clean, and take payments, with access to Go Hilton travel perks and broader Hilton benefits (where eligible).

Employer: Q39 Restaurant

Location: Overland Park, KS

Overland Park, KS Type: Hourly (schedule not specified)

Hourly (schedule not specified) Salary: Not listed

Hands-on barbecue role running smokers, prepping meats, and helping with inventory and kitchen standards in a high-volume, scratch kitchen—great if you’re serious about BBQ.

If something here looks close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and send an application while it’s fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.