🛒 Overland Park Customer Service Jobs – Multiple Roles $14–$25/hr

Overland Park is busy hiring in retail, banking, and wellness right now. If you like helping people face‑to‑face, there are several solid options with benefits and growth paths.

Employer: Aditi Consulting

Location: Overland Park, KS

Type: Contract, full-time

Pay: $22–$25/hour + overtime eligible

Dig into fraud cases, take inbound calls from victims, and use internal tools to investigate and stop suspicious activity. Good fit if you have at least 1 year in fraud, call center, or customer service and want detailed, computer-based work with strong benefits.

Employer: Nordstrom

Location: Oak Park Mall, Overland Park, KS

Type: Full-time

Pay: $19.25–$20.05/hour + 3% commission on beauty

Do makeup applications, skincare consults, and build a loyal Chanel beauty clientele in-store and via social. Comes with Nordstrom’s benefits, beauty trainings, and a merchandise discount.

Employer: Dry Goods USA

Location: Overland Park, KS

Type: Full-time

Help lead the floor, open/close the store, and deliver one‑of‑a‑kind service in a fashion-forward boutique. Includes competitive pay, merchandise discount, benefits, 401(k), and no extended holiday hours.

Employer: Dry Goods USA

Location: Overland Park, KS

Type: Full-time

Coach associates, drive sales, and solve day‑to‑day store needs while still selling on the floor. Offers competitive wages, full benefits, 401(k), strong discount, and a promote‑from‑within culture.

Employer: Von Maur

Location: Overland Park, KS

Type: Part-time

Own the customer experience in a department store setting, from greeting to checkout. You’ll earn competitive wages, commission, a strong discount, and access to benefits and 401(k) even as a part-timer.

Employer: FNBO (First National Bank of Omaha)

Location: Overland Park, KS

Type: Full-time, onsite

Pay: Starting at $22/hour

Help customers with everyday banking and long‑term financial goals while building relationships in-branch. Comes with full medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, paid time off, and growth opportunities.

Employer: First Citizens Bank

Location: Overland Park, KS

Type: Full-time

Handle teller transactions, educate customers on bank tools, and refer them to specialists when needed. Good for someone with at least 6 months of customer service and interest in banking.

Employer: Walgreens

Location: Overland Park, KS

Type: Full-time (flexible schedule)

Pay: $15–$19/hour

Run the photo department, from passport photos to online order pickups, while also helping at the front registers. Includes Walgreens benefits and a mix of tech, customer service, and light merchandising.

Employer: K&G Fashion Superstore

Location: Overland Park, KS

Type: Full-time

Act as manager on duty, open/close the store, and coach the team to hit sales and service goals in a value-focused fashion store. Great if you have 1+ year of retail and want leadership experience.

Employer: Ulta Beauty

Location: Overland Park, KS

Type: Full-time

Use your esthetics or cosmetology license to do brow and facial waxing, tinting, and quick makeup services at the Benefit Brow Bar. You’ll grow a client book while earning on both services and product sales.

Employer: Arrowhead General Insurance Agency, Inc. (Brown & Brown)

Location: Overland Park, KS

Type: Full-time, hybrid option

Support strategic account managers with service for high‑revenue automotive insurance clients—handling certificates, endorsements, and renewals. Offers full benefits, PTO, 401(k), and an employee stock purchase plan.

Employer: Ulta Beauty

Location: Overland Park, KS

Type: Full-time (flexible schedule)

Engage guests on the sales floor, do mini makeovers, ring sales, and keep shelves stocked and clean. Ideal if you love beauty, tech-friendly POS work, and want steady training and growth.

Employer: Pure Sweat + Float Studio Leawood

Location: Overland Park/Leawood area, KS (in person)

Type: Full-time (40 hrs/week)

Pay: $14–$18/hour + commissions & bonus

Welcome guests to a new infrared sauna, contrast, and float studio, handle bookings and payments, and keep rooms spotless. Comes with unlimited complimentary services, retail discounts, and a wellness-focused team culture.

Employer: Glow Sauna Studios Overland Park

Location: Overland Park, KS (in person)

Type: Part-time

Pay: $15–$20/hour

Be the front desk face of a sauna studio—greeting guests, answering calls, scheduling, and handling light office tasks. Offers an employee discount, flexible schedule, and a chance to grow admin skills.

Employer: Hobby Lobby

Location: Overland Park, KS

Type: Full-time (nights & weekends required)

Help customers on the floor, stock, and run registers in a craft and hobby store. Full-time roles come with medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, paid vacation, holiday pay, and an employee discount.

Employer: Enterprise Bank & Trust

Location: Overland Park, KS

Type: Full-time

Work at the branch counter handling cash transactions, basic account maintenance, and tech education for clients. Good entry into banking if you have customer service experience and like numbers.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—many of these employers hire often and offer room to move up or sideways.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.