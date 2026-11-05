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Overland Park
🏗️ Multiple High-Paying Engineering Roles in Overland Park, KS
4 days ago
Overland Park is buzzing with engineering work right now—from nuclear and HVAC modeling to water, resilience, and solar. If you’re in architecture or engineering, this is a great moment to level up your career.
Sr Engineer – HVAC Systems Modeling
- Employer: SPX Technologies
- Location: Overland Park, KS (onsite with hybrid after probation)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Work as a technical expert modeling cooling towers and full HVAC/thermal systems for data centers, hospitals, and power plants. Ideal if you love thermodynamics, simulation tools (Python/MATLAB/etc.), and want your work tied directly to energy and water efficiency.
Instrumentation & Controls Engineer – Senior & Principal
- Employer: Enercon Services, Inc.
- Location: Overland Park, KS (nuclear design group; some remote flexibility)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: USD $107,200 – $192,100 / year
Join multi‑discipline teams upgrading and modernizing nuclear plant I&C systems (PLCs, DCS, protection systems, HVAC/chiller controls). Great fit if you have 6–10+ years in power plant I&C and want client-facing work, mentoring, and steady nuclear projects.
Principal Mechanical Equipment & Glovebox Design Engineer
- Employer: Enercon Services, Inc.
- Location: Overland Park, KS (plus Kennewick, WA & Naperville, IL)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: USD $120,000 – $185,000 / year
Lead first‑of‑a‑kind mechanical designs for gloveboxes, hot cells, and specialty nuclear equipment for DOE and advanced energy missions. Perfect for a senior mechanical engineer with strong CAD/FEA skills and nuclear/DOE experience who wants to own complex, high‑impact designs.
Graduate Engineer, Electrical – Solar
- Employer: Black & Veatch
- Location: Overland Park, KS (and Ann Arbor, MI)
- Type: College full-time (entry-level)
- Salary: Not listed
Entry‑level electrical role in the Solar group, working on drawings, calculations, and equipment studies for renewable projects. Good match for recent grads (GPA 3.0+) with power systems coursework who want a launchpad into utility‑scale solar.
Civil/Structural Engineering (Substation) Intern – Summer 2027
- Employer: WSP in the U.S.
- Location: Overland Park, KS (also Billings, MT; Lakewood, CO)
- Type: Full-time summer internship
- Pay: $23.03 – $29.96 per hour (location-dependent)
12‑week summer internship supporting substation structural design—foundations, structures, and calculations. Great for civil/structural students (Aug 2027+ grad date) who want real power-delivery experience before graduation.
Lead Mechanical Building Engineer – Industrial Water
- Employer: Black & Veatch
- Location: Overland Park, KS (plus multiple US offices)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Lead mechanical building design for industrial water projects (data centers, semiconductor, food & bev, pharma, etc.). Senior role where you guide multi‑discipline teams, own standards, mentor engineers, and act as technical specialist on complex projects.
Project Designer 3 – Substation Physical Lead Designer
- Employer: GAI Consultants, Inc.
- Location: Overland Park, KS (remote option available)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Lead physical design for high‑voltage substations (12kV–500kV), including one‑lines, layouts, grounding, and bills of material. Ideal for a CAD‑strong designer who wants leadership, mentoring responsibilities, and flexibility (including remote work).
Watersheds & Stormwater Subdiscipline Leader
- Employer: Black & Veatch
- Location: Overland Park, KS (hybrid; US‑based team)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $173,429 – $303,424 / year (range varies by state; CO & MN listed)
Senior leader role over a 50+ person water resources team, focused on stormwater and watershed planning. You’ll handle resource management, business development, and technical oversight for municipal, industrial, and government clients.
Community Resilience Subdiscipline Leader
- Employer: Black & Veatch
- Location: Overland Park, KS (hybrid; US‑based team)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $169,512 – $302,750 / year (range varies by state; CO, NJ, MN listed)
Lead a 30‑person team focused on community and ecosystem resilience—hazard mitigation, disaster preparedness and recovery, and climate adaptation. Great for a senior planner/engineer who enjoys client work, team leadership, and shaping resilience strategy.
If one of these catches your eye, click through, skim the full posting, and throw your hat in the ring while it’s fresh.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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