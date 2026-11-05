🏗️ Multiple High-Paying Engineering Roles in Overland Park, KS

Overland Park is buzzing with engineering work right now—from nuclear and HVAC modeling to water, resilience, and solar. If you’re in architecture or engineering, this is a great moment to level up your career.

Employer: SPX Technologies

SPX Technologies Location: Overland Park, KS (onsite with hybrid after probation)

(onsite with hybrid after probation) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Work as a technical expert modeling cooling towers and full HVAC/thermal systems for data centers, hospitals, and power plants. Ideal if you love thermodynamics, simulation tools (Python/MATLAB/etc.), and want your work tied directly to energy and water efficiency.

Employer: Enercon Services, Inc.

Enercon Services, Inc. Location: Overland Park, KS (nuclear design group; some remote flexibility)

(nuclear design group; some remote flexibility) Type: Full-time

Salary: USD $107,200 – $192,100 / year

Join multi‑discipline teams upgrading and modernizing nuclear plant I&C systems (PLCs, DCS, protection systems, HVAC/chiller controls). Great fit if you have 6–10+ years in power plant I&C and want client-facing work, mentoring, and steady nuclear projects.

Employer: Enercon Services, Inc.

Enercon Services, Inc. Location: Overland Park, KS (plus Kennewick, WA & Naperville, IL)

(plus Kennewick, WA & Naperville, IL) Type: Full-time

Salary: USD $120,000 – $185,000 / year

Lead first‑of‑a‑kind mechanical designs for gloveboxes, hot cells, and specialty nuclear equipment for DOE and advanced energy missions. Perfect for a senior mechanical engineer with strong CAD/FEA skills and nuclear/DOE experience who wants to own complex, high‑impact designs.

Employer: Black & Veatch

Location: Overland Park, KS (and Ann Arbor, MI)

(and Ann Arbor, MI) Type: College full-time (entry-level)

Salary: Not listed

Entry‑level electrical role in the Solar group, working on drawings, calculations, and equipment studies for renewable projects. Good match for recent grads (GPA 3.0+) with power systems coursework who want a launchpad into utility‑scale solar.

Employer: WSP in the U.S.

Location: Overland Park, KS (also Billings, MT; Lakewood, CO)

(also Billings, MT; Lakewood, CO) Type: Full-time summer internship

Pay: $23.03 – $29.96 per hour (location-dependent)

12‑week summer internship supporting substation structural design—foundations, structures, and calculations. Great for civil/structural students (Aug 2027+ grad date) who want real power-delivery experience before graduation.

Employer: Black & Veatch

Location: Overland Park, KS (plus multiple US offices)

(plus multiple US offices) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead mechanical building design for industrial water projects (data centers, semiconductor, food & bev, pharma, etc.). Senior role where you guide multi‑discipline teams, own standards, mentor engineers, and act as technical specialist on complex projects.

Employer: GAI Consultants, Inc.

Location: Overland Park, KS (remote option available)

(remote option available) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead physical design for high‑voltage substations (12kV–500kV), including one‑lines, layouts, grounding, and bills of material. Ideal for a CAD‑strong designer who wants leadership, mentoring responsibilities, and flexibility (including remote work).

Employer: Black & Veatch

Location: Overland Park, KS (hybrid; US‑based team)

(hybrid; US‑based team) Type: Full-time

Salary: $173,429 – $303,424 / year (range varies by state; CO & MN listed)

Senior leader role over a 50+ person water resources team, focused on stormwater and watershed planning. You’ll handle resource management, business development, and technical oversight for municipal, industrial, and government clients.

Employer: Black & Veatch

Location: Overland Park, KS (hybrid; US‑based team)

(hybrid; US‑based team) Type: Full-time

Salary: $169,512 – $302,750 / year (range varies by state; CO, NJ, MN listed)

Lead a 30‑person team focused on community and ecosystem resilience—hazard mitigation, disaster preparedness and recovery, and climate adaptation. Great for a senior planner/engineer who enjoys client work, team leadership, and shaping resilience strategy.

If one of these catches your eye, click through, skim the full posting, and throw your hat in the ring while it’s fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.