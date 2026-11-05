📋 Overland Park Admin Jobs With Multiple Office Roles

Overland Park has some solid office jobs right now, from classic admin work to healthcare and wellness front desk roles. If you like staying organized and helping people, these are worth a look.

Employer: Wilson Lighting

Wilson Lighting Location: Overland Park, KS (in person)

(in person) Type: Full-time

Pay: $24.00 – $30.00 per hour

Benefits: 401(k), health, dental, paid time off, employee discount

Family-owned lighting company of 50+ years looking for a dependable person to handle office operations plus accounts payable/receivable. Good fit if you have office or bookkeeping experience, know Excel and Outlook, and want a stable, long-term role with room to grow.

Employer: HEARTLAND FERTILITY / HCRM Fertility

Location: Overland Park, KS (in person)

(in person) Type: Full-time

Pay: Competitive compensation (exact amount not listed)

Competitive compensation (exact amount not listed) Benefits: Medical, dental, vision, retirement, paid time off, 401(k), tuition reimbursement

Lead the daily operations of a growing fertility clinic—from scheduling and supplies to HR tasks, payroll support, credentialing, compliance, and some marketing. Best for someone with medical office experience, strong organization skills, and a valid driver’s license who wants a busy, impactful role in healthcare.

Employer: Glow Sauna Studios Overland Park

Location: Overland Park, KS (in person)

(in person) Type: Part-time

Pay: $20.00 – $25.00 per hour

Benefits: Employee discount, flexible schedule

Front desk and studio admin role in a wellness setting—greet guests, answer phones, manage appointments, and help with social media and events. Great if you’re organized, friendly, tech-comfortable (Microsoft Office, Google Workspace, QuickBooks) and want flexible hours in a lively, customer-facing job.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—reading the full posting can spark ideas for other roles to search for.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.