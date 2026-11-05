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📋 Overland Park Admin Jobs With Multiple Office Roles
Overland Park has some solid office jobs right now, from classic admin work to healthcare and wellness front desk roles. If you like staying organized and helping people, these are worth a look.
Office Administrative Specialist – Wilson Lighting
- Employer: Wilson Lighting
- Location: Overland Park, KS (in person)
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $24.00 – $30.00 per hour
- Benefits: 401(k), health, dental, paid time off, employee discount
Family-owned lighting company of 50+ years looking for a dependable person to handle office operations plus accounts payable/receivable. Good fit if you have office or bookkeeping experience, know Excel and Outlook, and want a stable, long-term role with room to grow.
Office Manager – Heartland Fertility (HCRM Fertility)
- Employer: HEARTLAND FERTILITY / HCRM Fertility
- Location: Overland Park, KS (in person)
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Competitive compensation (exact amount not listed)
- Benefits: Medical, dental, vision, retirement, paid time off, 401(k), tuition reimbursement
Lead the daily operations of a growing fertility clinic—from scheduling and supplies to HR tasks, payroll support, credentialing, compliance, and some marketing. Best for someone with medical office experience, strong organization skills, and a valid driver’s license who wants a busy, impactful role in healthcare.
Studio Manager – Glow Sauna Studios Overland Park
- Employer: Glow Sauna Studios Overland Park
- Location: Overland Park, KS (in person)
- Type: Part-time
- Pay: $20.00 – $25.00 per hour
- Benefits: Employee discount, flexible schedule
Front desk and studio admin role in a wellness setting—greet guests, answer phones, manage appointments, and help with social media and events. Great if you’re organized, friendly, tech-comfortable (Microsoft Office, Google Workspace, QuickBooks) and want flexible hours in a lively, customer-facing job.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—reading the full posting can spark ideas for other roles to search for.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.