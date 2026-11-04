💻 Overland Park Tech Roles With Multiple High-Paying Openings

Overland Park’s tech scene is busy right now—lots of data, product, and Salesforce work on the table. If you’re in IT or adjacent fields, this is a good moment to throw your hat in the ring.

Employer: T-Mobile

T-Mobile Location: Overland Park, KS (travel required)

(travel required) Type: Full-time

Salary: National base pay $113,600 – $205,000 ; Total target cash $130,640 – $235,750

; Why it’s worth a look: Senior engineering role owning and improving T‑Mobile’s Oracle ERP and EPM financial systems (GL, subledger, integrations, close processes). You’ll partner closely with Finance and Accounting, lead complex integrations, mentor other engineers, and tap into strong stock, bonus, and benefits.

Employer: T-Mobile

T-Mobile Location: Overland Park, KS (Hybrid – 3 days/week in office)

Type: Full-time

Salary: National base pay $77,900 – $140,500 ; Total target cash $89,585 – $161,575

; Why it’s worth a look: Lead data mining, BI, dashboards, and modeling that shape company strategy and customer experience. Great fit if you’re strong with SQL, Tableau/Power BI, and data storytelling and want a people-management role with clear impact.

Employer: Lifted Logic

Location: Overland Park, KS (Hybrid – in office Tue–Thu)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Why it’s worth a look: Hands-on web role building WordPress sites from approved designs and content. Good for detail-oriented folks who like UX/UI, collaborating with designers and writers, and juggling multiple site builds at once.

Employer: Sumeru Inc

Location: Overland Park, KS

Type: Contract

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Why it’s worth a look: Own the roadmap for data or software products end to end—backlog, sprints, releases, and stakeholder communication. Ideal if you’ve got 3–8 years in product, are comfortable with SQL, APIs, wireframes, and like aligning tech teams around a clear vision.

Employer: Altasciences

Location: Overland Park, KS

Type: Full-time

Salary: Estimated $19.66 – $26.22 per hour

Why it’s worth a look: Mid-level data management role cleaning and reconciling clinical trial data, running edit checks, and mentoring others. Good match if you like structured data work, GCP/clinical research, and using multiple data platforms.

Employer: Catholic Climate Covenant – Catholic Energies

Location: Remote; org based in Washington, DC (listed in Overland Park search)

Type: Part-time (20–25 hrs/week) or contract

Salary: About $65/hour, depending on experience

Why it’s worth a look: You fully own a mature nonprofit Salesforce org that powers solar, efficiency, and reforestation projects. Great if you’re a certified Salesforce Admin with nonprofit experience who wants flexible, remote work and clear mission impact.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—roles evolve, and getting in the conversation now can open doors later.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.