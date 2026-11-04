🎨 Overland Park Arts & Media: Multiple Mid–Senior Roles Hiring

Overland Park has a few strong creative leadership roles open right now, especially if you’re ready to own projects and strategy, not just execute.

Employer: ONE Gas

ONE Gas Location: Overland Park, KS (statewide focus)

(statewide focus) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead all communications for Kansas, act as the company spokesperson, and shape how the public sees ONE Gas across the state. This role is ideal if you have 7+ years in PR/communications, are comfortable with media, crisis comms, and complex regulatory topics, and want a seat at the table with business leaders.

Alternate listing with same role/details: Indeed posting

Employer: Echelon Arch + Design

Location: Overland Park, KS

Type: Full-time

Salary: Competitive (exact amount not listed)

Run commercial and educational interior projects from concept through installation, manage client relationships, and mentor junior designers. Great fit if you have 10+ years in interior design, are strong in Revit and FF&E, and want real ownership of design quality, budgets, and schedules.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through and read the full posting—you might be more qualified than you think.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.