Police say 4 killed in crash, car fire in Thornton

Four people are dead following a crash and car fire in Thornton Saturday night, according to Thornton police.

Just before 8 p.m., police announced on social media that they were investigating a fatal crash involving two vehicles at Thornton Parkway and Washington Street.

Later, police reported that four people had died when the vehicle they were in caught fire after it was hit in the intersection.

The driver of the second vehicle involved was taken to an area hospital with serious injuries.

Additional details about the crash were not immediately provided Saturday night.

The intersection was opening after midnight.

This is a developing story. Stay with denvergazette.com for more.