Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • OutThere Colorado

    Police say 4 killed in crash, car fire in Thornton

    By The Denver Gazette,

    1 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46Bu5A_0wNtBfoT00

    Four people are dead following a crash and car fire in Thornton Saturday night, according to Thornton police.

    Just before 8 p.m., police announced on social media that they were investigating a fatal crash involving two vehicles at Thornton Parkway and Washington Street.

    Later, police reported that four people had died when the vehicle they were in caught fire after it was hit in the intersection.

    The driver of the second vehicle involved was taken to an area hospital with serious injuries.

    Additional details about the crash were not immediately provided Saturday night.

    The intersection was opening after midnight.

    This is a developing story. Stay with denvergazette.com for more.

    Related Search

    Car accidentCar firesRoad safetyTraffic accidentsInvestigation updatesThornton Parkway

    Comments / 2

    Add a Comment
    Rosemary Solano
    1d ago
    Was the vehicle an electric vehicle? Which one was at fault?
    Obidensuxit Idiot
    1d ago
    Wonder if this is a motorist speeding through a red light. Have seen this dozens and dozens of times at this very intersection. Condolences to the family.
    View all comments

    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

    Local News newsLocal News
    Fatal Crash: Sedan Driver Killed in Denton Collision
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt27 days ago
    Deputy killed in car crash while responding to accident
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt24 days ago
    Widely shared video shows political Halloween display destroyed by passerby in Denver neighborhood
    FOX31 Denver1 day ago
    Denver hotel ranks among best in USA and Canada, according to report
    OutThere Colorado8 days ago
    Inmate Who Escaped Custody Earlier This Month Found Dead in MDOC Custody
    Mississippi News Group27 days ago
    Man who helped family with home installation returned to their house several days later wearing a mask, only to hit little girl in the head, causing her to lose consciousness, before he tried to abduct the child; charged
    Shreveport Magazine2 days ago
    Life in Federal Prison for New Mexico Drug Trafficking Sinaloa Cartel Leader Alex Barraza aka Smiley
    Alamogordo Conservative Daily23 hours ago
    22%, 25%, 28%: Is tipping 'out-of-control' in Colorado? Or does it match rising costs?
    OutThere Colorado4 days ago
    Mechanics Name Car Brands With the Most Engine Problems
    Mens Journal2 days ago
    Police Log, 10/21/2024
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel6 days ago
    Former West Union Teacher Indicted for Child Enticement
    Mississippi News Group16 days ago
    NoCo Restaurant Shut Down After Failing A Re-inspection
    Retro 102.53 days ago
    San Bernardino County retailer sells winning $5 Million Scratchers
    The HD Post23 days ago
    Murdered camper found in tent with 'multiple chop wounds' near American resort
    OutThere Colorado10 days ago
    Two accused of shooting 18 times at undercover detectives
    Jacksonville Today23 days ago
    Shocking New Photos Surface From Scene Where Denver Broncos WR Was Shot In The Back Of The Head, As More Details Emerge
    Total Pro Sports2 days ago
    Rocky Mountain National Park announces potential prescribed burn
    OutThere Colorado9 days ago
    25 homeless people will get a path into housing under Jacksonville program
    Jacksonville Today12 days ago
    Appeals court orders new sentencing due to biased Adams County judge
    coloradopolitics.com19 hours ago
    Dog seriously injures toddler in Putnam County
    Jacksonville Today11 days ago
    Humorously large black bear spotted in Colorado draws jokes online
    OutThere Colorado6 days ago
    Jury recommends life sentence for Clay County contractor
    Jacksonville Today10 days ago
    Jacksonville sheriff releases video of fatal police shooting
    Jacksonville Today9 days ago
    Chicago Based Sandwich Chain is set to potentially open a new Florida location
    Akeena21 hours ago
    Federal jury awards $7.8 Million to CA workers denied COVID vaccine religious accommodations
    The HD Post1 day ago
    Man Killed on Cruise Ship Excursion in The Bahamas, Passenger Facing Charges
    J. Souza3 days ago
    Deadly Fort Worth Shooting: 1 Dead, 3 Injured in Stockyards
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt18 days ago
    Murder Suspect Arrested in Mansfield Shooting
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt22 days ago
    Iconic scenic drive in Colorado that reaches 12,183 feet closed for several months
    OutThere Colorado2 days ago
    New CA law mandates clothing manufacturers recycle old clothes or face up to $50,000 per day fine
    The HD Post27 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy