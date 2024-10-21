Open in App
    VIDEO: Close call as coyote chases young girl through backyard in Oregon

    By By Piper Russell,

    1 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QViyz_0wGGmHqY00

    A shocking video is going viral online, capturing the scene as a coyote chases a young girl through the backyard of her home in Portland, Oregon.

    In the video, homeowner Charlie Schmidt is working in the yard when the girl suddenly appears, with the coyote chasing after her. The girl jumps on a picnic table to escape the coyote, and her dad picks her up before running to the other side of the house. The coyote eventually wanders off down the street.

    This incident took place states away, but coyotes can pose a safety risk to children and pets in the Centennial State, too.

    According to Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW), coyotes are common in Colorado, living in the plains, forests, mountains, and even some towns and urban areas. CPW states that you should keep your garbage and other attractants such as food properly stored to avoid attracting coyotes - and other wildlife - from wandering onto your property.

    If you do encounter a coyote, it's important not to run or turn your back. CPW says you should use a loud, authoritative voice to frighten the animal, wave your arms, and clap your hands. If the coyote does not leave the area, face it and slowly back away. If the animal approaches you, throw rocks or sticks at it.

    It's quite rare for a coyote to attack an adult human, though children and pets can be a different story. Avoid leaving pets and kids outside and unattended.

    Learn more about living with coyotes here .

    STAY INFORMED: Get free Colorado news with our daily newsletter (Click here)

    recovering liberal
    6h ago
    Yet we keep adding to the population to grow the economy to push wild life out.
    Richard Magnuson
    20h ago
    Throwing sticks. Nice. How about throwing some lead.
