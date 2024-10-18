Open in App
    Meeting set for future of Fishers Canyon in Colorado Springs

    By Seth Boster,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RaJBG_0wCPcdrT00

    Another opportunity approaches for people to weigh in on the future of what some see as Colorado Springs' next premier open space.

    That's Fishers Canyon Open Space , the 343 acres acquired by the city's Trails, Open Space and Parks (TOPS) fund in 2021. The land of pine and oak rising to granite promontories near 9,000 feet — the highest point in the city's parks portfolio, surpassing Mount Muscoco in North Cheyenne Cañon — is situated on the east face of Cheyenne Mountain, bordering Pike National Forest and the Broadmoor Bluffs neighborhood.

    Neighbors have expressed "strong sentiments" about the open space, a project planner said this month during a presentation to the TOPS working committee. Those neighbors, along with any and all interested in Fishers Canyon's under-construction master plan, have been invited to a second public meeting set for 5:30 p.m. Nov. 19 at Cheyenne Mountain Junior High School (1200 W. Cheyenne Road).

    The master plan's timeline has been pushed back from early expectations, David Deitemeyer said at the recent presentation.

    ‘Critical’ funds come amid excitement, worry around Colorado Springs quarry

    "It's taken a little bit longer for a couple of reasons," said the senior program administrator for TOPS. One of those was weather that delayed environmental research across the property, Deitemeyer said.

    Fishers Canyon "is different from other properties we've acquired, where we already had a network of trails we know about, we have an understanding of public interest and what the desires are," he said. "This is a bit new, so we're taking our time to dive into it."

    Deitemeyer added: "We also wanted to take some additional time to address the neighborhood concerns we've heard so far."

    Along with online surveys and the first public meeting in April, the project team hosted neighbors to the site of a proposed parking lot and trailhead: through a gate at the end of a residential street. That single access point has garnered "strong dislike" from neighborhood comments collected so far, according to the presentation to the TOPS working committee.

    Some have wondered about "dispersed access" from a potential trail connecting to adjacent Cheyenne Mountain State Park. Fishers Canyon is key to the city's long envisioned Chamberlain Trail, skirting the city's mountain backdrop over 26 miles. And some have wondered if visitors could access the open space from that trail, parking elsewhere.

    "We don't have those answers yet, but we're looking at how we can address those concerns," Amanda Jeter, planning consultant with Studio Campo, told the TOPS working committee.

    Other concerns: more traffic through the neighborhood and perceived wildfire risks posed by more people in the woods. Upon acquiring the previously private Fishers Canyon — eyed for housing development over the years — the city went to work on fire mitigation across 89 acres and has pledged more.

    From the recent presentation, "wildfire resilience" was listed as one "top value" gathered from feedback so far. Atop the list: hiking and biking trails and ecosystem protection.

    Two "scenarios" presented are said to be aimed at striking a balance between recreation and conservation.

    "Scenario 1" shows a loop trail from the proposed parking lot and Chamberlain Trail extending up the terrain. "Scenario 2" shows several more trails, including concepts for hiking- and mountain biking-only trails and another trail running higher up the canyon, connecting over to Cheyenne Mountain State Park.

    A species listed as threatened under the Endangered Species Act would potentially limit development.

    "The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service is very interested in this site, because Mexican spotted owls have been found further down in drainages," Jeter told the TOPS working committee.

    Jeter said a "robust, protocol-level survey" did not find any presence, but a second survey could be required.

    Following the Nov. 19 meeting, planners would look to finalize a draft master plan. Deitemeyer said the aim would be to publish a document for public review in early 2025.

