God of War Sons of Sparta, the retro-inspired 2D Metroidvania from Mega Cat Studios, will officially launch on PlayStation 4 consoles next week as part of a new update that also introduces two exciting new gameplay modes to both PS4 and PS5 players.

According to a new PlayStation.Blog post from Santa Monica Studio communications director Grace Orlady, devs at Mega Cat will launch a patch on Monday, Nov. 16, bringing two modes to PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 users.

The two new game modes coming to God of War Sons of Sparta — Hermes and Erebus — offer brow-raising challenges with brutal difficulty. The former, Hermes, puts players in a “[r]ace against the clock with a dedicated speedrunning toolkit with a split-based timer, persistent scoreboard, and more.”

God of War Sons of Sparta (© Mega Cat Studios; Santa Monica Studio; Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Players can access Hermes Mode after completing the game’s main campaign for the first time. If you’re feeling particularly taken by the game’s charming retro appeal, lean in by manually entering this code from the startup menu: “Up, Up, Down, Down, Left, Right, Left, Right, L1, R1, Touchpad.”

Hold your breath when beginning Erebus Mode, as the “ultimate challenge” tasks players with avoiding hits altogether. The PlayStation.Blog post says that, in Erebus Mode, “both you and your enemies fall in a single hit.”

“Your game mode can be selected upon starting a new game and selecting a save slot. Please note that once selected, the game mode chosen for that save file cannot be changed.”

About God of War Sons of Sparta

God of War Sons of Sparta (© Mega Cat Studios; Santa Monica Studio; Sony Interactive Entertainment)

God of War Sons of Sparta is a canonical 2D action-adventure game set in Kratos’ salad days, during the “brutal training period Spartan cadets undergo at the Agoge.”

Alongside his brother Deimos, young Kratos must endure exhausting trials, tests, and tribulations as they strive to become indispensable Spartan soldiers.

But when a compatriot disappears, Kratos and Deimos vow they’ll find him no matter the cost.

Kratos and Deimos leave their home of Sparta and head to the surrounding Laconia, where they’ll “overcome threats that will put all their training to the test while challenging them to confront the true meaning of duty, honor, and brotherhood.”

“Experience an untold chapter in Kratos’ journey set during the harsh years of Spartan training alongside his brother Deimos. Through endless trials, their minds, bodies and hearts have been molded to become Spartan soldiers for whom duty and honor mean everything.”

Check out this intro to Mega Cat Studios from PlayStation’s official YouTube channel:

Pick up the Standard Edition of God of War Sons of Sparta on PlayStation now for $29.99, or the Digital Deluxe Edition for $39.99, the latter of which comes with the game’s complete soundtrack, a stunning artbook, in-game valuables, and more.

Follow Outrun Gaming on MSN for more content you love.

RELATED:

This post, "God of War Sons of Sparta teases two new modes, PS4 playability," first appeared on Outrun Gaming on November 13, 2026 .