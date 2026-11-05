Hoverbike racer AIRFRAME ULTRA out now on Steam

On Thursday, indie game publisherAkupara Games and Rain World developer VIDEOCULT launched Airframe Ultra, a pixel-heavy hoverbike battle-racer, onto PC via Steam and GOG.

Mad Max meets F-ZERO in this retro-inspired low-res racer, where players compete for first place in gritty hoverbike battles set in the streets of the tech dystopia Megacity West. Use everything at your disposal, from pipes to plasma torches, to take down your opponents.

Consider yourself introverted? Avoid confrontation (when you can) and beat ’em with pure speed, using breathtaking boosts as best you can. Build and personalize your own racer, and get ready to paint the unforgiving streets of Megacity West red.

“There’s only two types of racers in Megacity West: The winners and the dead,” warns the game’s Steam description. “Down here, you’ve got a chop shop Airframe, a rusted machete, and blood on the motorway. Welcome to the violent underground world of Ultra Circuit racing!”

Ever learned “square breathing?” I’d start now.

Airframe Ultra (© Akupara Games; Videocult)

The nostalgic racer’s visuals and arcade-y gameplay are nostalgic enough, but with a few friends, you can race in split-screen multiplayer. Can’t get the crew together? You can race for infamy in high-octane online multiplayer matches.

In Megacity West, these high-stakes races are a way to make a name for yourself in a city with few opportunities, and even fewer ways out.

“You are gutterborn. Squatters. Smugglers. Thieves. But with a secondhand Airframe, a few custom mods, and a big heavy baseball bat, you can become the one thing with freedom in a city of billions: a racer.

“From the rusting shipyards of Slabtown to the sleek ‘scrapers of Vantac, from the dune dens of the Ysidro edgelands to the hulking arcologies of the Texicali ZEGO zone – Airframe racers from all across Megacity West compete for fame, fortune, and a chance at glory. All you need to do is win.”

Check out the launch trailer on publisher Akupara Games’ official YouTube channel:

Airframe Ultra is available now on Steam and GOG, and follow Akupara Games on your preferred social platforms to stay connected.

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This post, "Hoverbike racer AIRFRAME ULTRA out now on Steam," first appeared on Outrun Gaming on November 5, 2026 .