    The Dirt: Scaled-back Midtown development to start soon

    By Aaron Mondry,

    2 days ago

    Jefferson Chalmers is a special neighborhood, but residents say they need help with flooding that’s been a persistent source of anxiety .

    Elsewhere, several developments are revving up. A long-delayed project in Midtown is about to start construction, the University of Michigan is buying more land downtown and Bedrock removed the huge crane at the Hudson’s site .

    Trouble in paradise

    Jefferson Chalmers residents worry their “secret little paradise” will struggle to retain its character without more support from the city.

    The eastside neighborhood is home to the Canal District, where people like to kayak and homeowners have boat slips leading to the Detroit River. But ongoing flooding and basement backups have plagued residents, and a 2021 floodplain designation from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) sent property insurance costs soaring.

    Residents want the city to help remove the designation. The city has secured some funding to reduce flooding. It included the neighborhood in its basement backup protection program — which offers up to $6,000 for backwater valves and sump pumps. An $11.2 million FEMA grant will modernize sewer lines. But seawall protection remains a sticking point, with upgrades costing homeowners at least $15,000. It’s unclear if uniform seawall improvements would remove the floodplain designation, and residents say the city hasn’t provided enough information. (Detroit Free Press, Outlier Media, 7 News Detroit)

    Mid-sized downsize

    The Mid, a long-delayed development near Whole Foods in Midtown, has begun site prep, with full-scale construction set to start in January.

    Developers presented updated plans (paywalled) to the City Planning Commission, revealing that every element has been scaled back since the project’s 2019 announcement. The new timeline targets a 2027 completion for a 15-story hotel (formerly 25 stories), followed by a seven-story parking deck and an eight-story mixed-use building with retail and residential. A 13-story apartment building on top of the parking deck is slated for a 2031 opening. The Mid will have a total of around 400 residential units, down from the more than 500 originally planned.

    The project’s original price tag was $377 million, but developers didn’t give an updated cost estimate. (Crain’s Detroit Business)

    Center for more innovation

    The University of Michigan Board of Regents approved a $9.5 million purchase of 2.3 acres across the street from the Center for Innovation project. It will more than double the institution’s footprint in downtown Detroit. The land is slated for “future needs,” but the university didn’t provide specifics.

    Construction of the center — which will offer workforce development and educational opportunities for tech jobs — started in December and is expected to open in 2027. Meanwhile, District Detroit developers have yet to begin construction (paywalled) on their portion of the project, more than a year after the expected start date. (Detroit News, Outlier, Crain’s)

    Development news quick-hitters

    The Michigan Department of Natural Resources said it is moving forward with a proposal to rehab the Belle Isle Boathouse . Details will be released at the Belle Isle Park Advisory Committee’s public meeting on Nov. 7. (Detroit News, Outlier)

    Bedrock removed the crane (paywalled) from the Hudson’s Detroit site after more than four years of construction. Full completion of the taller tower isn’t expected until 2027. (Crain’s)

    City Council approved $1.45 million in federal pandemic funding to improve four alleys behind new multifamily buildings. Upgrades include replacing pavement, removing debris and adding new landscaping. (BridgeDetroit)

