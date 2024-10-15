Open in App
    The Dirt: Riverfront Towers delinquent on loan

    By Aaron Mondry,

    2 days ago

    Detroit’s development scene saw mostly positive news this past week. A local couple is working to revive Detroit’s old Western Market, a new forest park opened on the eastside and the first new housing development in nearly 150 years is underway in one neighborhood.

    But the outlook is less sunny for an iconic apartment complex where both Rosa Parks and Aretha Franklin once lived.

    Trouble in mind

    The owners of the Riverfront Towers, located just west of downtown, are delinquent on their loan for the apartment complex . New York-based Image Capital and private investors bought two of the three complex’s skyscrapers for $79.5 million in 2016. (The third tower is condominiums.)

    The owners originated the $85.5 million loan in 2018 and got behind in September last year despite having nearly 90% occupancy for the more than 550 units , according to a Morningstar Credit report. The report says high insurance premiums and delays in evicting nonpaying tenants contributed to revenue shortages. However, the report did not indicate how close the complex is to foreclosure. (Multifamily Dive, Detroit Free Press)

    Head west

    A couple looking to bring back Western Market has been making some headway.

    The Corktown counterpart to Eastern Market was demolished nearly 60 years ago to make way for the Fisher Freeway. Cathy Schneider and her partner, Richard Noto, who live next door and own part of the original market site, have invested $115,000 in the project (paywalled).

    They’ve been operating a popup (paywalled) for small food-based businesses. Their long-term goal is to construct a 4,000-square-foot market, along with a mixed-use development for small businesses on Michigan Avenue.

    The market is open Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays from 4-8 p.m. through mid-January. (Crain’s Detroit Business, Detroit News)

    Circle of life

    Local nonprofits Detroit Future City and Arboretum Detroit recently opened Circle Forest , a 1.3-acre park and trail on formerly vacant land on the eastside in the Poletown neighborhood.

    The park, which contains hundreds of trees, shrubs and perennials, is the result of 1,700 volunteer hours and aims to transform the area following the decommission of Detroit’s notorious incinerator. Project manager Andrew Kemp said residents wanted to clean up the neighborhood’s land and air. That first involved cleaning up the plots, then building a park, then the more ambitious final product. (Arboretum Detroit, WXYZ)

    Development news quick-hitters

    Piety Hill’s first new housing developmen t in nearly 150 years is under construction. The Summit will have six new condos priced between $440,000 and $495,000. It’s expected to open next year. (Model D)

    Coworking giant IWG is bringing seven locations to Michigan (paywalled) within the next year. One will be in a 13,500-square-foot space on East Jefferson Avenue near the Dennis Archer Greenway. (Crain’s)

    The Detroit City Council has awarded a $200,000 grant to restore Alpha House, a historic 1912 fraternity house in Brush Park. The Gamma Lambda Chapter of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity Inc. has occupied the home since purchasing it 82 years ago. The home was placed on the National Register of Historic Places in 2021. (BridgeDetroit)

