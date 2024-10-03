Detroit kids’ photos of adoptable pets serve a dual purpose

Pets and kids, what’s not to love?

Michigan Humane, Pictures of Hope and the emergency shelter and transitional housing provider COTS recently teamed up to offer photography lessons to kids experiencing homelessness . Their subjects? Pets up for adoption at Michigan Humane.

The photos were on display at the Metropolitan Museum of Design Detroit last week and are now available for purchase . All proceeds go toward COTS and Michigan Humane.

More than 8,500 people experienced homelessness in Detroit in 2022, including 1,000 families with children.

COTS reported providing emergency shelter or supportive housing to 461 adults and 640 children last year. When those families enter the shelter system, they often can’t bring their pets.

Michigan Humane steps up to take care of these animals and many others. The nonprofit took in more than 8,700 animals in Southeast Michigan last year alone.

“ To have to come into a shelter, which is already a challenging circumstance, and then to be separated from that pet … that makes it an additional trauma” said Aisha Morrell-Ferguson, chief development officer at COTS.

Several people stand in the halls of the Metropolitan Museum of Design Detroit, where the kids’ photos were on display on Sept. 27. Photo credit: Courtesy of Paige Blessman/COTS

Experiencing homelessness is difficult for anyone, especially children . The experience is so destabilizing that these children can struggle with mental health and in school.

Pictures of Hope aims to help by providing photography lessons to these kids, so they can have some fun.

“To give children an opportunity with a camera to (express themselves) … was so meaningful and powerful,” said Linda Solomon, founder and chair of the organization. “These kids are making a difference.”

The kids each received a copy of their photos to take with them. Photo credit: Courtesy of Paige Blessman/COTS

The experience was equally rewarding for the nonprofits’ staff.

“I worked with a little kid, and the photographer says, ‘Hey, you got to get low on the ground.” Michigan Humane CEO Matt Pepper said. “And he ended up flat on the ground, trying to get the animal’s perspective, and just loving it. And, man, I have to tell you, all of those kids have bright futures in anything they do. … I hope they got something positive from this experience in a day, forgetting what they’re going through right now.”

The executive staff at the nonprofits had the chance to work with the kids during their photography lessons. Photo credit: Courtesy of Paige Blessman/COTS

Solomon, Pepper and Morrell-Ferguson agree that their nonprofits want to do the project again, noting the importance of community support to make that happen.

“ Let’s help more kids,” Solomon said. “Let’s give them an opportunity to share their feelings with the camera, and let’s have them realize they’re making a difference with the photographs they capture, (and) they’re helping a pet find a loving home. … The children deserve to feel special.”

The photos from the project are available for sale to the public. All proceeds go toward the Michigan Humane and COTS services. Photo credit: Courtesy of Paige Blessman/COTS

Information about how to purchase the kids’ photos is on the COTS , Michigan Humane and Pictures of Hope websites.

Families in need of shelter or immediate housing can connect with COTS at COTSdetroit.org or call 313-305-0311 .

Families who need shelter for their pets can visit Michigan Humane at www.MichiganHumane.org or call 866-648-6263 .

If you want to support Picture of Hope’s mission of helping youth experiencing homelessness, visit PicturesOfHope.org .

