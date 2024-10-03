Detroit kids’ photos of adoptable pets serve a dual purpose
By SaMya Overall,
2 days ago
Pets and kids, what’s not to love?
Michigan Humane, Pictures of Hope and the emergency shelter and transitional housing provider COTS recently teamed up to offer photography lessons to kids experiencing homelessness . Their subjects? Pets up for adoption at Michigan Humane.
The photos were on display at the Metropolitan Museum of Design Detroit last week and are now available for purchase . All proceeds go toward COTS and Michigan Humane.
“ To have to come into a shelter, which is already a challenging circumstance, and then to be separated from that pet … that makes it an additional trauma” said Aisha Morrell-Ferguson, chief development officer at COTS.
Experiencing homelessness is difficult for anyone, especially children . The experience is so destabilizing that these children can struggle with mental health and in school.
Pictures of Hope aims to help by providing photography lessons to these kids, so they can have some fun.
“To give children an opportunity with a camera to (express themselves) … was so meaningful and powerful,” said Linda Solomon, founder and chair of the organization. “These kids are making a difference.”
The experience was equally rewarding for the nonprofits’ staff.
“I worked with a little kid, and the photographer says, ‘Hey, you got to get low on the ground.” Michigan Humane CEO Matt Pepper said. “And he ended up flat on the ground, trying to get the animal’s perspective, and just loving it. And, man, I have to tell you, all of those kids have bright futures in anything they do. … I hope they got something positive from this experience in a day, forgetting what they’re going through right now.”
Solomon, Pepper and Morrell-Ferguson agree that their nonprofits want to do the project again, noting the importance of community support to make that happen.
“ Let’s help more kids,” Solomon said. “Let’s give them an opportunity to share their feelings with the camera, and let’s have them realize they’re making a difference with the photographs they capture, (and) they’re helping a pet find a loving home. … The children deserve to feel special.”
