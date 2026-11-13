\u003cbody>\u003cdiv>\u003cfigcaption class="wp-caption-text">Stock image by Joel Auerbach/Getty Images\u003c/figcaption>\u003cfigure class="post-thumbnail">\u003cimg src="https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?type=thumbnail_580x000&url=3xFbZK_1H36ixbz00" alt="https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xFbZK_1H36ixbz00" width="1056" height="703" >\u003c/figure>\u003cp class="wp-block-paragraph">Meet Margaret and Jack, the newest bald eagle livestream stars on the \u003ca href="https://explore.org/livecams/kings-river/kings-river" target="_blank" rel="noreferrer noopener nofollow">Kings River Eagle Cam\u003c/a>. \u003ca href="https://www.instagram.com/exploreorg/" target="_blank" rel="noreferrer noopener nofollow">Explore.org\u003c/a> and the \u003ca href="https://www.instagram.com/kingsriverconservancy/?g=5" target="_blank" rel="noreferrer noopener nofollow">Kings River Conservancy\u003c/a> recently shared adorable footage of the bald-eagle love birds in their nest high up in central California’s Kings River area.\u003c/p>\u003cp class="wp-block-paragraph">“The pair is back just in time for mating season, and the first order of business is a little housekeeping!” wrote the Kings River Conservancy in its Instagram post sharing the video.\u003c/p>\u003cp class="wp-block-paragraph">\u003cstrong>[RELATED: \u003ca href="https://outdoors.com/bald-eagles-get-tangled-up-with-each-other-50-feet-up-in-a-tree/" target="_blank" rel="noreferrer noopener nofollow">Bald Eagles Get Tangled up With Each Other 50 Feet up in a Tree\u003c/a>]\u003c/strong>\u003c/p>\u003cp class="wp-block-paragraph">The intro gained a lot of attention from many bald-eagle-loving fans around the world.\u003c/p>\u003cp class="wp-block-paragraph">“I can’t wait to get to know this beautiful couple,” wrote one person in the in the comments section.\u003c/p>\u003cp class="wp-block-paragraph">Watch the \u003ca href="https://explore.org/livecams/kings-river/kings-river" target="_blank" rel="noreferrer noopener nofollow">Kings River Eagle Cam\u003c/a> live from 7 AM to 11 PM Pacific.\u003c/p>\u003cp class="wp-block-paragraph">See Margaret and Jack, a pair of bald eagles in Kings River, below (or watch it \u003ca href="https://www.facebook.com/reel/1935060597459322" target="_blank" rel="noreferrer noopener nofollow">here\u003c/a>).\u003c/p>\u003ciframe src="https://www.facebook.com/plugins/video.php?height=476&href=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.facebook.com%2Freel%2F1935060597459322%2F&show_text=true&width=267&t=0" width="100%" height="591">\u003c/iframe>\u003cp class="wp-block-paragraph">\u003cstrong>\u003cem>Header stock image by Joel Auerbach/Getty Images\u003c/em>\u003c/strong>\u003c/p>\u003cfigure class="wp-block-embed is-type-wp-embed is-provider-outdoors-with-bear-grylls wp-block-embed-outdoors-with-bear-grylls">\u003cblockquote class="wp-embedded-content" data-secret="oFhEnRjsIN">\u003ca href="https://outdoors.com/officials-release-cause-of-jackie-the-famous-bald-eagles-death/" rel="nofollow">Officials Release Cause of Jackie the Famous Bald Eagle’s Death\u003c/a>\u003c/blockquote>\u003ciframe class="wp-embedded-content" title="“Officials Release Cause of Jackie the Famous Bald Eagle’s Death” — Outdoors with Bear Grylls" src="https://outdoors.com/officials-release-cause-of-jackie-the-famous-bald-eagles-death/embed/#?secret=qHasWh4l55#?secret=oFhEnRjsIN" width="100%" height="338">\u003c/iframe>\u003c/figure>\u003cp>The post \u003ca href="https://outdoors.com/theres-a-new-bald-eagle-couple-to-stalk-on-livestream/" rel="nofollow">There’s a New Bald Eagle Couple to Stalk on Livestream\u003c/a> appeared first on \u003ca href="https://outdoors.com" rel="nofollow">Outdoors with Bear Grylls\u003c/a>.\u003c/p>\u003c/div>\u003c/body>