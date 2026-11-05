Entire Family of Bears Gets in Unlocked Car in Gatlinburg (Video)

Kathie Gentry recently witnessed a surprising clash of wildlife and human society. While visiting Gatlinburg, Tennessee, she saw a mama bear walk up to an unlocked car in a parking lot, open the door, and get right in. Three of four cubs followed the mother bear into the blue sedan, before mom came out with what appears to be a takeout bag full of food.

“Got a warm welcome from the locals this weekend upon arriving to my church’s Women’s Retreat in Gatlinburg,” wrote Gentry in her Instagram post sharing the video.

[RELATED: Massive Black Bear Breaks Into Colorado Restaurant(Video)]

Gentry and another woman were safe inside another vehicle in the same parking lot when the bears helped themselves to the takeout. They honked their vehicle’s horn, but it didn’t dissuade the black-bear family from getting what they came for.

Many people in the comments section note how important it is to lock car doors in bear country.

Watch a black-bear family raid a car in Gatlinburg below (or see it here).

Header stock image by S.J. Krasemann/Getty Images

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