Remains of Mother and Daughter Found After Grizzly Bear Attack

\u003cbody>\u003cdiv>\u003cfigcaption class="wp-caption-text">Stock image by Teresa Kopec/Getty Images\u003c/figcaption>\u003cfigure class="post-thumbnail">\u003cimg src="https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?type=thumbnail_580x000&url=233qOb_1Go05bLg00" alt="https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=233qOb_1Go05bLg00" width="1056" height="703" >\u003c/figure>\u003cp class="wp-block-paragraph">Officials have recovered the remains of a mother and her adult daughter who were \u003ca href="https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/british-columbia/bella-coola-grizzly-attack-9.7407640" target="_blank" rel="noreferrer noopener nofollow">likely attacked by a grizzly bear\u003c/a> while on a hiking trail in Bella Coola, British Columbia, Canada. Jennifer Balcarras, 48, and her daughter Selah Reed, 20, were walking the popular trail last Saturday, and they never returned home. The family reported them missing, and the search began. \u003c/p>\u003cp class="wp-block-paragraph">A government-run Facebook page, \u003ca href="https://www.facebook.com/ConservationOfficerService" target="_blank" rel="noreferrer noopener nofollow">Conservation Officer Service\u003c/a>, has been releasing updates from officials regarding the attack. The page first reported that they’d found Balcarras’s remains on Monday in the Snooka West Trail area. A later update reported that the remains of 20-year-old Reed were located on Tuesday afternoon.\u003c/p>\u003cp class="wp-block-paragraph">\u003cstrong>[RELATED: \u003ca href="https://outdoors.com/watch-hikers-close-encounter-with-grizzly-bear-on-alaska-trail/" target="_blank" rel="noreferrer noopener nofollow">WATCH: Hikers’ Close Encounter With Grizzly Bear on Alaska Trail\u003c/a>]\u003c/strong>\u003c/p>\u003cp class="wp-block-paragraph">“Officers are working to locate and capture any bears involved,” the latest update says. “It is not yet clear whether more than one bear was involved. Any captured bear will be assessed. If it is determined to have been involved in the attack, it will be dispatched in accordance with provincial human-wildlife conflict response guidelines to protect public safety.”\u003c/p>\u003cp class="wp-block-paragraph">See the latest update about the mother/daughter pair that died in a grizzly-bear attack in Canada below (or see it \u003ca href="https://www.facebook.com/reel/1424052483196690" target="_blank" rel="noreferrer noopener nofollow">here\u003c/a>). \u003c/p>\u003ciframe src="https://www.facebook.com/plugins/video.php?height=476&href=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.facebook.com%2Freel%2F1424052483196690%2F&show_text=false&width=267&t=0" width="100%" height="476">\u003c/iframe>\u003cp class="wp-block-paragraph">Here is an earlier report:\u003c/p>\u003ciframe src="https://www.facebook.com/plugins/video.php?height=476&href=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.facebook.com%2Freel%2F1584072183751122%2F&show_text=false&width=267&t=0" width="100%" height="476">\u003c/iframe>\u003cp class="wp-block-paragraph">\u003cstrong>This situation is still developing, and details may change.\u003c/strong>\u003c/p>\u003cp class="wp-block-paragraph">\u003cstrong>\u003cem>Header stock image by Teresa Kopec/Getty Images\u003c/em>\u003c/strong>\u003c/p>\u003chr class="wp-block-separator has-alpha-channel-opacity is-style-wide">\u003ch3 class="wp-block-heading">Best Bear (and Mountain Lion) Sprays\u003c/h3>\u003cul class="wp-block-list">\u003cli>\u003ca href="https://www.amazon.com/SABRE-Frontiersman-Deterrent-Capsaicinoids-Environment/dp/B0CQMM9V2X?crid=6QQOHH5ZUHUH&dib=eyJ2IjoiMSJ9.vbXB20Iv9PGu_CsaAU4mxbJ5QHMm3diOIreP4t7JKGIl7joFEqneVLsQz0ZpvscODJIEmDTIBVlmENoZ5ARa8WHK8LAHb6Y44G0obQKKU3j7oFYUp35e8yGdUHJ4tNVsEysdRGv-AnfnsZQ6YYeRHhtgUDtrSx9odOrSmtM8mbftW0BzcRg42Y1AGNGqIK9FWXZdZRmtUexvCVqvsvo-BA3sAFPS7KxjTmCmHGDjyqDFuRJpq90p9i9hTx30c1Mfu-LYnFnQ9UTDADQtSMajq3CYMvq2yQ5n-30crCmEIMo.bc8C3RjCHRfGIA36n5JjmzhRRqP9N4jrP_sY6mxXeUY&dib_tag=se&keywords=frontiersman%2Bbear%2Bspray&qid=1726706704&sprefix=frontiersman%2B%2Caps%2C197&sr=8-7&th=1&linkCode=ll1&tag=survival-kit-upgrades-20&linkId=8ecb91ba164e9378a77f96165738e77a&language=en_US&ref_=as_li_ss_tl" target="_blank" rel="noreferrer noopener nofollow">SABRE Frontiersman MAX Bear and Mountain Lion Attack Deterrent\u003c/a>\u003c/li>\u003cli>\u003ca href="https://www.avantlink.com/click.php?tool_type=cl&merchant_id=e295c418-295a-447c-b265-734e25f82503&website_id=0741827b-b317-450b-8097-3a60954c9377&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.rei.com%2Fproduct%2F154929%2Fcounter-assault-bear-deterrent-spray-102-fl-oz&ctc=xid:fr1725485546474geb" target="_blank" rel="noreferrer noopener nofollow">Counter Assault Bear Deterrant Spray\u003c/a>\u003c/li>\u003cli>\u003ca href="https://www.amazon.com/Pepper-Power-Defense-Deterrent-Powerful/dp/B079DGXWJ2?keywords=bear+spray&qid=1701184577&sr=8-14&linkCode=ll1&tag=best-bear-spray-20&linkId=0da4f4532899524e2a0eb4caf13bd67f&language=en_US&ref_=as_li_ss_tl" target="_blank" rel="noreferrer noopener nofollow">UDAP Pepper Power Bear Spray\u003c/a>\u003c/li>\u003cli>\u003ca href="https://www.amazon.com/Mace-Brand-Maximum-Strength-Defense/dp/B0007VO7H4?keywords=bear%2Bspray&qid=1701184577&sr=8-15&th=1&linkCode=ll1&tag=best-bear-spray-20&linkId=52306d9fb6fe50a304a342e2360b5ca6&language=en_US&ref_=as_li_ss_tl" target="_blank" rel="noreferrer noopener nofollow">Mace Brand Bear Spray\u003c/a>\u003c/li>\u003cli>\u003ca href="https://www.amazon.com/Griz-Guard-Bear-Spray-Holster/dp/B099Q2TJ4P?keywords=bear+spray&qid=1701184577&sr=8-19-spons&sp_csd=d2lkZ2V0TmFtZT1zcF9tdGY&psc=1&linkCode=ll1&tag=best-bear-spray-20&linkId=2848c05696f12136a1199cca973153d9&language=en_US&ref_=as_li_ss_tl" rel="nofollow">UDAP Griz Guard Bear Pepper Spray\u003c/a>\u003c/li>\u003c/ul>\u003cp class="wp-block-paragraph">\u003cstrong>Learn more about \u003ca href="https://outdoors.com/best-bear-spray/" target="_blank" rel="noreferrer noopener nofollow">bear sprays here\u003c/a>.\u003c/strong>\u003c/p>\u003cp class="has-small-font-size wp-block-paragraph">\u003cem>This post contains affiliate links. Outdoors.com may earn a commission when you make a purchase through these links. Thank you for your support. \u003c/em>\u003c/p>\u003chr class="wp-block-separator has-alpha-channel-opacity is-style-wide">\u003cfigure class="wp-block-embed is-type-wp-embed is-provider-outdoors-with-bear-grylls wp-block-embed-outdoors-with-bear-grylls">\u003cblockquote class="wp-embedded-content" data-secret="rqVb6d1CE9">\u003ca href="https://outdoors.com/black-bear-attacks-man-napping-on-his-colorado-patio/" rel="nofollow">Black Bear Attacks Man Napping on His Colorado Patio\u003c/a>\u003c/blockquote>\u003ciframe class="wp-embedded-content" title="“Black Bear Attacks Man Napping on His Colorado Patio” — Outdoors with Bear Grylls" src="https://outdoors.com/black-bear-attacks-man-napping-on-his-colorado-patio/embed/#?secret=HNqc9RRFxG#?secret=rqVb6d1CE9" width="100%" height="338">\u003c/iframe>\u003c/figure>\u003cp>The post \u003ca href="https://outdoors.com/remains-of-mother-and-daughter-found-after-grizzly-bear-attack/" rel="nofollow">Remains of Mother and Daughter Found After Grizzly Bear Attack\u003c/a> appeared first on \u003ca href="https://outdoors.com" rel="nofollow">Outdoors with Bear Grylls\u003c/a>.\u003c/p>\u003c/div>\u003c/body>