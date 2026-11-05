Rare New Zealand Bird Makes Snowballs, Plays in Snow (Video)

Have you ever seen a bird make snowballs? Most likely, you answered no, unless you’re Nick Pascoe, who recently recorded a kea playing in the snow on a New Zealand mountainside. Kea are rare and endangered ground parrots endemic to New Zealand, and, clearly, they’re very playful and clever.

“Apparently humans aren’t the only ones who like snowball fights and rolling things down hills!” Pascoe wrote in an Instagram post sharing his kea footage. “@adielawrence and I got very distracted watching this juvenile Kea playing in the snow, simply for the fun of it and to show off to us it seemed.”

[RELATED: WATCH: Bizarre Goose vs. Sheep Battle in New Zealand]

The online community loved Pascoe’s post, which includes several videos and photos of the kea’s antics during the couple’s close encounter.

Watch a rare New Zealand bird make snowballs and more below (or see it here).

Header stock image by Mi-chi Huang/Getty Images

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