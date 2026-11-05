A woman in North Pomfret, Vermont, recently spotted a rare creature—a porcupine with a genetic condition that makes it all white. In her video, Britni Fleming guesses the animal is an albino porcupine, but it’s likely leucistic. Leucism causes a partial or total loss of pigmentation in an animal’s skin, hair, feathers, or scales, and the main difference from albinism is that leucistic animals have normal-colored eyes (vs. red eyes in albinism).

[RELATED: Woman’s ‘Magical Moment’ With Rare Albino Deer Goes Viral]

“I assume there is a prophecy about this,” joked one person in the comments section.

Watch a rare all-white porcupine cross the road in Vermont below (or see it here).

Header stock image by Stephen Waycott/Getty Images

The post WATCH: Rare All-White Porcupine Crosses Road in Vermont appeared first on Outdoors with Bear Grylls.