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Sack attack! Golden Aces fold to mighty Spartans in football quarterfinal
By Unknown,4 days ago
Like nearly every game this season, St. Joseph-Ogden took advantage of every ball possession. Scoring on their first seven, the Spartans roared to a 49-22 win. SJO will host Williamsville next Saturday, November 21, at Dick Duval Field. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. More photos coming later this week. Photos: Sentinel/Clark Brooks Jameson Ennis lunges after Mt. Carmel quarterback River Deisher for a sack early in the second quarter. The Spartan defense held the Golden Aces scoreless for the first 23 minutes of the game. Mt. Carmel later scored on a 15-yard pass play to trail 28-6. LEFT: Spartan quarterback Lane McKinney cuts back to the middle of the field, wrong-footing Golden Aces' Shain Meador. McKinney added 124 yards rushing and another 260 passing to his season stats. Cementing himself as one of the top rushers in the state, the junior has scored 55 TDs so far and has another game next Saturday to add to that number. MIDDLE: Maddux Musselman celebrates his fumble recovery in the Mt. Carmel end zone after it was striped by Cameron Wagner before Golden Aces quarterback River Deisher was able to cross the goal line. RIGHT: SJO's Keegan Page stops Deisher with the