undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Playoff Pigskin Picks | 2026 quarterfinal IHSA football predictions
By Unknown,11 days ago
This week's group of prognosticators examined 12 games and made their predictions. See which teams our guest analysts picked to advance to the semifinal games across the state. Photo: Sentinel/Clark Brooks St. Joseph-Ogden quarterback Lane McKinney hands off the ball to Ryder Van Meenen during SJO second-round home playoff game against Unity last Saturday. McKinney has run for 3,497 yards and scored 53 touchdowns this season going into tomorrow afternoon's quarterfinal game against Mt. Carmel. Four out of five predictions this week have the Spartans knocking off the visiting Golden Aces for one of four semifinal berths. #4 Sterling at #1 Morris Frank Morris 21-14 Cory Sterling 15-14 DoubleJ Morris 17-7 SportsMom Morris 35-7 The Sentinel Morris 35-21 #3 Loyola Academy at #11 St. Ignatius Frank Loyola Academy 45-24 Cory Loyola Academy 32-21 DoubleJ Loyola Academy 34-28 SportsMom Loyola Academy 56-14 The Sentinel Loyola Academy 24-14 #8 Mt. Carmel at #1 Lincoln-Way East Frank Lincoln-Way East 35-7 Cory Lincoln-Way East 21-14 DoubleJ Mt. Carmel 35-34 SportsMom Lincoln-Way East 24-14 The Sentinel Mt. Carmel 35-28 Would like to see the Griffins get the upset, but sticking with tried and true bet. #8 Brother Rice at #1 Normal Community Frank Normal Community