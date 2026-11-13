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Policing the police: East Carondelet officer decertified under SAFE-T Act
By Unknown,11 days ago
East Carondelet police officer Jerame Simmons has become the first officer in the state to lose his credentials under the discretionary decertification process. State attorneys alleged Simmons lied on applications for police jobs when he said he had a high school diploma. East Carondelet police squad parked outside station. Simmons worked there as a part-time officer. (Capitol News Illinois photo by Beth Hundsdorfer) • Right, Jerame Simmons, Jr. After graduating from police training at Southwestern Illinois College. • Bottom right, part of the petition for a restraining order filed by Jane Doe #2 after she said Jerame Simmons sexually assaulted her. A judge did not grant her the order, and Simmons was not charged with any criminal wrongdoing. by Beth Hundsdorfer Capitol News Illinois by Dilpreet Raju Illinois Times SPRINGFIELD — Metro East officer Jerame Simmons Jr. was the first officer to lose his badge under a new discretionary decertification process after the Illinois Law Enforcement Training and Standards Board alleged he didn’t have a valid high school diploma and lied about it on job applications at police departments. But the full picture of the former East Carondelet police officer’s misconduct may be much darker than a lack of educational