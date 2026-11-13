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Spartans' prolific scoring production leads state title contenders into quarterfinals
By Editorial Page,9 days ago
St. Joseph-Ogden leads the remaining field state championship hopefuls as the top-scoring team in the quarterfinals. St.Joseph-Ogden's Logan Umbarger heads into the end zone for a touchdown during the Spartans second-round playoff game against Unity. SJO held on to a two-score lead to win 35-21. Umbarger and the Spartans, who host Mt. Carmel at Dick Duval Field tomorrow in a Class 3A quarterfinal game and one of 64 remaining teams in the playoffs, lead the state in scoring this season.