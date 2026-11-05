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Illini Prairie Conference announces list of top soccer players
By Unknown,7 days ago
The area's best soccer players receives all-conference recognition. Photo: Sentinel/Clark Brooks SJO's Tyler Hess dribbles the ball downfield in the Spartans' home game against Manteno. Hess and two other St. Joseph-Ogden soccer players were named All-Conference this week. CHAMPAIGN - Fifteen area soccer players earned all-conference recognition from Illini Prairie Conference coaches this week. St. Joseph-Ogden seniors Tyler Hess and Nicholas Harris, along with sophomore Lucas Stevens, were named to the league's first team. Four St. Thomas More athletes also earned first-team recognition. Raphael Dongo Kengue, Nicolas Ribeiro O'Grady, Jacob Yeager and junior Will Grissom made the list. Chris Clavey and Noah Schreder earned second-team honors following record-breaking seasons for the Sabers. Rantoul's Oscar Varela-Echeverria was the only player to receive unanimous recognition from the coaches. Varela-Echeverria was joined on first-team by teammates Manuel Lopez Santiago and Mateo Olivares. Axel Cruz-Robledo and Erick Garcia were named to the IPC second team. Unity goalkeeper Carter Cromwell received a nod with an honorable mention. The senior was the only Rocket player to garner all-conference recognition. Below is a complete list of this season's honorees. 2026 IPC Boys Soccer All-Conference Teams 1st Team: Lucas Beck (Senior, CB, #2) - BCC Ben Meyer (Senior,