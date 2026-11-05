undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Stunned at the polls, populist blowout sets stage to repair Trump's damage the past two years
By Editorial Page,6 days ago
American voters rejected Trump’s billionaire-backed politics and attacks on working people. The world is watching as the country repairs its civic infrastructure. For years, Americans have been viciously divided according to race, religion, immigration status, and gender identity by politicians dead set on making us fight each other rather than them. In a year where real people’s struggles were impossible to ignore, that effort fell short.