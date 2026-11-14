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Ouray
⚠️ Ouray School lockdown drill set for Nov. 18, 9–10 AM
13 days ago
⚠️ School lockdown drill at Ouray School on Nov. 18
Ouray School will hold a School Lockdown Drill on Wednesday, 11/18/2026, from 9:00–10:00 AM as part of its Standard Response Protocol.
The drill will:
- Take place at Ouray School District R-1 in Ouray, CO
- Be done with local law enforcement partners
- Focus on securing classroom spaces and listening to staff instructions
- Not include any role-play scenarios
If you have children at Ouray School, you may want to let them know ahead of time that this is a practice drill, not a real emergency, so they aren’t surprised or worried.
More Info: School Lockdown Drill | Ouray School District R-1
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