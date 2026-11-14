⚠️ School lockdown drill at Ouray School on Nov. 18

Ouray School will hold a School Lockdown Drill on Wednesday, 11/18/2026, from 9:00–10:00 AM as part of its Standard Response Protocol.

The drill will:

Take place at Ouray School District R-1 in Ouray, CO

Be done with local law enforcement partners

Focus on securing classroom spaces and listening to staff instructions

and Not include any role-play scenarios

If you have children at Ouray School, you may want to let them know ahead of time that this is a practice drill, not a real emergency, so they aren’t surprised or worried.