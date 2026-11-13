You climb into bed feeling exhausted, but your brain has other plans.

You toss and turn. You check the clock. And when you finally fall asleep, you wake up a few hours later wondering why getting a good night's rest has become so difficult.

Sometimes, what you eat and drink during the day may play a role.

Certain foods contain nutrients involved in the body's sleep processes. Others contain caffeine or can cause digestive problems that make falling asleep or staying asleep harder.

According to the Sleep Foundation's review of foods and sleep, foods containing melatonin, tryptophan, and magnesium may support healthy sleep. A 2026 scientific review of nutrition and sleep found that evidence for individual foods remains limited, while caffeine and alcohol have clearer sleep-disrupting effects. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention also recommends avoiding large meals, alcohol, and caffeine close to bedtime.

That doesn't mean eating a banana will magically make you fall asleep.

But choosing balanced meals and paying attention to what you consume in the evening may help support better sleep habits.

Here are 10 foods worth considering and three that could be working against you.

Photo by Mustafa akın on Unsplash

1. Kiwi

Kiwi might not be the first food you think of when you're having trouble sleeping.

But this small green fruit has attracted attention from sleep researchers.

Kiwi contains antioxidants and nutrients involved in normal body functions, including serotonin-related pathways.

Some small studies have found improvements in certain sleep measures among people who regularly ate kiwi before bed.

However, the research is still limited.

Scientists haven't established that kiwi reliably treats insomnia.

Still, it's an easy fruit to add to your diet.

Try eating one or two kiwis as an evening snack if you enjoy them.

They also provide vitamin C and fiber.

2. Tart Cherries

Tart cherries are another food researchers have studied for possible sleep benefits.

They contain naturally occurring melatonin, a hormone involved in regulating the sleep-wake cycle.

Some small studies of tart cherry juice have reported improvements in sleep duration or quality.

But the results haven't been consistent enough to make tart cherry juice an established sleep treatment.

And juice can contain substantial amounts of sugar.

If you want to try it, choose an unsweetened variety and pay attention to portion sizes.

Whole tart cherries are another option when available.

There's no need to drink large amounts of juice or buy expensive concentrates.

Photo by Mockupo on Unsplash

3. Almonds

Almonds are a convenient snack that provides healthy fats, protein, and magnesium.

Magnesium supports normal muscle and nerve function.

It also plays a role in many processes throughout the body.

Researchers have explored whether magnesium affects sleep, although evidence that extra magnesium improves sleep in people without a deficiency remains uncertain.

That doesn't make almonds a sleeping pill.

But they can be part of a balanced diet.

A small handful makes a simple evening snack.

You can also add chopped almonds to oatmeal or yogurt.

Just watch portion sizes, since nuts are calorie-dense.

4. Walnuts

Walnuts contain healthy fats and small amounts of naturally occurring melatonin.

They also provide plant-based omega-3 fatty acids.

These nutrients support overall health, although evidence that eating walnuts directly improves sleep is limited.

Still, walnuts can be a useful alternative to highly processed evening snacks.

Try adding them to oatmeal or eating a small handful with fruit.

Choose unsalted varieties when possible.

And remember that more isn't necessarily better.

A modest serving is enough to add nutrients without turning a light snack into a heavy meal.

Photo by Olga Kudriavtseva on Unsplash

5. Oatmeal

Oatmeal isn't just for breakfast.

A small bowl can make a comforting evening snack.

Oats provide complex carbohydrates and fiber.

They also contain nutrients such as magnesium.

While oatmeal hasn't been proven to cure sleep problems, a small, satisfying snack may help if hunger is keeping you awake.

The CDC notes that people who tend to wake because they're hungry may benefit from eating a small snack before bedtime.

Try plain oatmeal with cinnamon, sliced banana, or a few chopped nuts.

Avoid loading it with large amounts of sugar.

The goal is a light snack, not a second dinner.

6. Bananas

Bananas are often mentioned in discussions about foods that may support sleep.

They provide potassium, vitamin B6, and some magnesium.

These nutrients support normal nerve and muscle function.

Vitamin B6 is also involved in the body's production of neurotransmitters.

However, there's little direct evidence that eating a banana before bed improves sleep.

It's better to think of bananas as a nutritious snack than a natural sleep medication.

If you get hungry in the evening, try a banana with a small amount of peanut butter.

It's simple, inexpensive, and easy to prepare.

7. Fatty Fish

Salmon, sardines, and trout provide omega-3 fatty acids.

Some varieties are also good sources of vitamin D.

Researchers have examined whether these nutrients are connected with sleep quality.

A few studies suggest that eating fatty fish may be associated with better sleep, but more research is needed.

There's no clear evidence that eating salmon at dinner will make you fall asleep faster that night.

Still, fatty fish is part of many healthy eating patterns.

Try serving salmon with vegetables and brown rice.

The benefits go beyond sleep, including nutrients that support heart and brain health.

Photo by Eiliv Aceron on Unsplash

8. Milk

A warm glass of milk has been a traditional bedtime drink for generations.

There's a reason milk often appears in conversations about sleep.

It contains tryptophan, an amino acid the body uses to make serotonin and melatonin.

But the amount of tryptophan in an ordinary serving doesn't guarantee a noticeable sleep effect.

For some people, the comfort of a familiar bedtime routine may be just as important.

If you enjoy warm milk and tolerate dairy, there's nothing wrong with including it in your evening routine.

Just avoid drinking large amounts right before bed if nighttime bathroom trips are already a problem.

9. Turkey

Turkey has a reputation for making people sleepy.

Anyone who has felt exhausted after Thanksgiving dinner has probably heard that explanation.

Turkey contains tryptophan, which plays a role in the production of serotonin and melatonin.

But turkey isn't unusually powerful as a sleep-inducing food.

Chicken, fish, eggs, dairy products, and other protein sources also contain tryptophan.

That sleepy feeling after Thanksgiving may have more to do with eating a large meal than with turkey alone.

Still, turkey can be a healthy protein choice.

A small turkey sandwich on whole-grain bread can make a satisfying meal.

Just don't expect it to work like a sleeping pill.

Photo by engin akyurt on Unsplash

10. Pumpkin Seeds

Pumpkin seeds provide magnesium, zinc, protein, and healthy fats.

They also contain tryptophan.

These nutrients support several normal body functions, including those involved in nerve health.

But there isn't strong evidence that pumpkin seeds alone improve sleep.

Their biggest advantage may be that they're an easy, nutritious snack.

Sprinkle them over yogurt, oatmeal, or a salad.

Or enjoy a small handful on their own.

Choose unsalted or lightly salted varieties when possible.

They're especially useful if you're looking for an alternative to chips or other salty evening snacks.

3 Foods and Drinks That Could Be Keeping You Awake

Adding nutritious foods to your diet is one thing.

But avoiding certain evening habits may have a more noticeable effect on your sleep.

Research provides stronger evidence for the sleep-disrupting effects of caffeine and alcohol than for the sleep benefits of most individual foods.

11. Chocolate and Other Hidden Sources of Caffeine

Most people know that drinking coffee before bed can make it harder to sleep.

But coffee isn't the only source of caffeine.

Chocolate contains caffeine, particularly dark chocolate.

Some sodas, teas, energy drinks, and even certain medications contain it too.

Caffeine blocks the effects of adenosine, a chemical that helps your body recognize when it's time to sleep.

And caffeine can stay in your system for hours.

According to the CDC, its half-life is often around five to six hours, although it varies from person to person.

That means an afternoon coffee may still affect you at bedtime.

If you have trouble sleeping, try moving caffeinated drinks earlier in the day.

And check labels on products you might not realize contain caffeine.

Photo by Brian Jones on Unsplash

12. Alcohol Before Bed

A glass of wine or another alcoholic drink may make you feel relaxed.

Some people even believe alcohol helps them sleep.

But there's an important difference between feeling sleepy and getting restful sleep.

Alcohol can make falling asleep easier at first.

However, it can disrupt sleep later in the night.

It may cause more awakenings and interfere with normal sleep stages, including REM sleep.

Alcohol can also worsen breathing problems during sleep.

That's especially important for people with sleep apnea.

If you regularly wake up during the night after drinking alcohol, the connection may be worth considering.

The CDC recommends avoiding alcohol near bedtime.

13. Heavy, Greasy, or Spicy Late-Night Meals

Sometimes the problem isn't one particular food.

It's how much you eat and when you eat it.

Large meals close to bedtime can cause discomfort.

Greasy foods may be harder to digest, while spicy foods can trigger heartburn in some people.

Lying down shortly after eating can also make acid reflux worse.

That can leave you awake with burning discomfort, coughing, or an unpleasant taste in your mouth.

The CDC recommends avoiding heavy or spicy meals during the two to three hours before bedtime.

If you're hungry later, choose a smaller snack that agrees with your stomach.

You don't need to go to bed hungry.

But a large late-night dinner may not be the best choice for restful sleep.

Photo by Jon Parry on Unsplash

Does Eating Before Bed Always Make Sleep Worse?

Not necessarily.

There's a big difference between eating a heavy meal and having a light snack.

If you regularly wake up hungry, a small snack may help you feel more comfortable.

Something simple, such as oatmeal, yogurt, or a banana, may be a reasonable choice.

But if you struggle with acid reflux, eating close to bedtime may make symptoms worse.

And drinking large amounts of liquid late at night can increase bathroom trips.

The right approach depends on your body, your schedule, and any medical conditions you have.

There's no single bedtime snack that works for everyone.

What About Magnesium and Melatonin Supplements?

Because magnesium and melatonin are involved in normal body functions, it's easy to assume supplements will improve sleep.

But supplements aren't the same as foods.

And taking more of a nutrient doesn't always provide additional benefits.

A 2026 review of nutrition and sleep found that evidence for routine magnesium supplementation in people who aren't deficient remains limited.

Melatonin supplements may help with certain sleep-timing problems, but they're not a universal treatment for insomnia.

Supplements can also interact with medications or cause side effects.

If you're considering taking something regularly for sleep, discuss it with your healthcare provider.

Why Sleep Problems May Become More Noticeable With Age

Sleep patterns often change as people get older.

Some adults begin waking earlier.

Others find themselves sleeping more lightly or waking several times during the night.

Medical conditions, pain, medications, and nighttime bathroom trips can also interfere with rest.

But poor sleep shouldn't automatically be dismissed as a normal part of aging.

The CDC recommends that adults ages 65 and older generally get seven to eight hours of sleep each night.

If you regularly struggle to fall asleep, wake repeatedly, or feel exhausted during the day, talk with your healthcare provider.

Sleep apnea, restless legs syndrome, insomnia, and other conditions may require more than dietary changes.

Small Changes May Matter More Than One Special Food

You don't need an expensive sleep supplement or a complicated meal plan to support healthy sleep.

Start with a few everyday habits.

Eat balanced meals throughout the day.

Pay attention to how late you drink caffeine.

Avoid heavy meals and alcohol close to bedtime.

And if you're hungry before bed, choose a small snack that doesn't upset your stomach.

It's also important to keep a consistent sleep schedule, limit bright screens before bed, and make your bedroom comfortable.

No single food can replace those habits.

But what you eat and drink can be one useful part of the bigger picture.

Have you noticed that certain foods or drinks affect how well you sleep? And do you have a bedtime snack that seems to help you rest better?



