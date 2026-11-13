Getting older comes with changes. Maybe you feel more tired than you used to. Perhaps your balance isn't quite as steady, or you find yourself forgetting little things.

It's easy to assume these changes are simply part of aging.

But sometimes, there may be another explanation.

Vitamin B12 deficiency can cause symptoms that affect everything from your energy levels to your nerves and memory. And because some of those symptoms develop slowly, people may not realize something is wrong.

According to the National Institutes of Health's vitamin B12 fact sheet, older adults may have trouble absorbing vitamin B12 from food. The National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute explains that a deficiency can affect red blood cells and the nervous system. MedlinePlus also identifies several health conditions and medications that can interfere with B12 absorption.

That doesn't mean every ache, memory lapse, or tired afternoon is caused by a vitamin deficiency.

But some changes are worth paying attention to, especially when several appear together.

Here are nine possible signs of low vitamin B12 that people over 50 should know about.

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1. Your Feet Feel Numb or Tingly

Have you ever experienced that pins-and-needles feeling after sitting in an awkward position?

Usually, it disappears once you move around.

But persistent tingling or numbness in your feet or hands can sometimes be a sign of vitamin B12 deficiency.

Your body needs B12 to maintain healthy nerves.

When levels become too low, nerve function can be affected.

Some people notice tingling in their toes first. Others experience numbness or unusual sensations in their fingers.

The important difference is whether the sensation keeps returning or doesn't go away.

Diabetes, pinched nerves, and other conditions can cause similar symptoms.

If numbness or tingling becomes frequent, it's worth discussing with a healthcare professional.

2. You Feel Unsteady When Walking

Maybe you've started reaching for the wall when walking down a hallway.

Or perhaps you feel less confident going down stairs.

Changes in balance can happen for many reasons, including inner ear problems, vision changes, medication side effects, and muscle weakness.

But vitamin B12 deficiency can also affect balance and coordination.

That's because the vitamin plays an important role in keeping nerves working properly.

When those nerves are affected, walking may become more difficult.

Some people notice they feel unsteady even on flat ground.

Others have trouble judging where their feet are positioned.

New or worsening balance problems should never be dismissed as normal aging.

A healthcare professional can help identify the cause and recommend appropriate treatment.

3. You're Forgetting Things More Often

Everyone forgets things occasionally.

You walk into a room and can't remember why.

You misplace your glasses.

Or you struggle to remember a name that was on the tip of your tongue.

Those experiences don't automatically mean something is wrong.

However, vitamin B12 deficiency can sometimes cause memory problems, confusion, and difficulty concentrating.

The NIH lists poor memory and confusion among possible symptoms.

That doesn't mean B12 deficiency is responsible for most age-related memory changes.

And taking extra B12 has not been shown to prevent Alzheimer's disease in people who aren't deficient.

Still, if memory problems are new, getting worse, or interfering with everyday activities, they deserve medical attention.

A vitamin deficiency is one of several possible causes a doctor may consider.

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4. Your Tongue Looks Red or Feels Sore

This is one of the less familiar signs.

Vitamin B12 deficiency can sometimes cause a condition called glossitis.

The tongue may become swollen, smooth, red, or painful.

Some people notice discomfort when eating spicy or acidic foods.

Others experience soreness that makes eating uncomfortable.

Mouth changes can also happen because of infections, irritation, dry mouth, or other nutritional problems.

So a sore tongue doesn't automatically mean your B12 level is low.

But when mouth symptoms appear alongside fatigue, tingling, or other changes, it's worth mentioning them to your healthcare provider.

Sometimes, an unusual symptom provides an important clue.

5. You're Exhausted Even After Sleeping

Feeling tired after a busy day is normal.

Feeling exhausted most of the time is different.

Vitamin B12 helps your body produce healthy red blood cells.

When you don't have enough, you may develop a type of anemia that makes it harder for your blood to deliver oxygen throughout your body.

That can leave you feeling weak or unusually tired.

You might notice that everyday activities take more effort.

Walking through the grocery store feels exhausting.

Household chores seem harder.

Or you wake up tired even after getting enough sleep.

Fatigue has many possible causes, including poor sleep, thyroid problems, anemia from other causes, and medical conditions.

A blood test can help determine whether B12 deficiency may be involved.

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6. You Feel More Irritable or Down Than Usual

Mood changes are another possible symptom that people don't always connect with vitamin levels.

Low B12 can sometimes be associated with irritability, depression, and other changes in mood.

The connection isn't always straightforward.

Depression and anxiety have many causes, and a B12 supplement isn't a substitute for appropriate mental health care.

However, if someone develops mood changes along with numbness, balance problems, or fatigue, checking for a deficiency may be reasonable.

This is especially true when symptoms appear without an obvious explanation.

A healthcare professional can help determine which tests or treatments are appropriate.

7. You Get Short of Breath More Easily

Maybe you used to climb a flight of stairs without thinking about it.

Now, you find yourself stopping to catch your breath.

Vitamin B12 deficiency can sometimes cause anemia.

When anemia reduces the number of healthy red blood cells, your body may have difficulty delivering enough oxygen to tissues.

That can lead to shortness of breath, especially during physical activity.

Some people also experience dizziness or a racing heartbeat.

However, these symptoms can be caused by heart disease, lung conditions, or other serious problems.

Don't assume a vitamin deficiency is responsible.

New or worsening shortness of breath should be evaluated promptly. Severe or sudden breathing difficulty, especially with chest pain or fainting, requires emergency medical care.

8. Your Appetite Has Changed

Vitamin B12 deficiency can sometimes affect digestion and appetite.

Some people lose interest in food.

Others experience nausea, diarrhea, constipation, or unexpected weight loss.

These symptoms are easy to overlook because they can happen for many reasons.

Maybe you assume your stomach is simply more sensitive than it used to be.

Or you blame a change in appetite on stress.

But persistent digestive symptoms or unexplained weight loss deserve attention.

A healthcare professional can help determine whether the cause involves nutrition, medication, digestive health, or another condition.

It's especially important not to ignore weight loss that happens without trying.

9. Your Vision Seems Different

Vision changes are often blamed on aging.

And many changes really are related to common eye conditions.

But severe or prolonged vitamin B12 deficiency can sometimes damage the optic nerve.

This may affect vision.

It's less common than fatigue or tingling, but it's an important possible complication.

The National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute includes vision problems among the neurological effects that can occur with B12-deficiency anemia.

However, blurry vision and other visual changes have many possible causes.

Sudden vision loss or a sudden major change in vision is a medical emergency.

For gradual or persistent changes, schedule an eye examination and discuss any other symptoms with your healthcare provider.

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Why Vitamin B12 Problems Can Become More Common After 50

One reason this topic matters for older adults is that getting enough B12 isn't always as simple as eating the right foods.

Vitamin B12 is naturally found in animal products, including meat, fish, eggs, and dairy.

It's also added to some fortified cereals and other foods.

But your body must absorb the vitamin before it can use it.

As people age, some produce less stomach acid.

That can make it harder to release and absorb the B12 naturally found in food.

Certain medications can also affect absorption.

These include metformin, commonly used for diabetes, and some medications that reduce stomach acid.

People who have had certain stomach or intestinal surgeries may also have trouble absorbing B12.

And those following vegan diets need reliable sources of B12 through fortified foods or supplements.

The NIH recommends that adults over 50 obtain most of their vitamin B12 from fortified foods or supplements because the vitamin in those forms is generally easier to absorb.

That doesn't mean everyone over 50 has a deficiency.

It means absorption is an important part of the conversation.

Can You Have Low B12 Without Being Anemic?

Yes.

This is one of the most important things to understand.

Some people develop neurological symptoms from vitamin B12 deficiency even when they don't have the typical blood changes associated with anemia.

That means a person could experience tingling, balance problems, or other nerve symptoms without realizing a vitamin deficiency may be involved.

A healthcare provider may recommend checking blood B12 levels.

In some cases, additional testing, such as methylmalonic acid, can help clarify the diagnosis.

The right tests depend on the person's symptoms and medical history.

Should You Start Taking Vitamin B12 Supplements?

Not necessarily.

If you have symptoms that could indicate a deficiency, the first step is finding out what's causing them.

Vitamin B12 supplements can help people who aren't getting or absorbing enough of the vitamin.

But the treatment depends on the reason for the deficiency.

Some people can use oral supplements.

Others may need injections or other medical treatment.

For example, pernicious anemia affects the body's ability to absorb B12 and may require ongoing treatment.

Taking a supplement without checking the cause could delay the diagnosis of another medical problem.

And if nerve damage from B12 deficiency continues for too long, some effects may become permanent.

That's why early evaluation matters.

The Bottom Line

Not every change after age 50 is caused by getting older.

And not every symptom is caused by a vitamin deficiency.

But vitamin B12 plays an important role in keeping your blood cells, brain, and nerves healthy.

When levels become too low, the symptoms can sometimes resemble other health problems.

Tingling feet, balance changes, unusual fatigue, and memory difficulties are all reasons to pay attention, especially when they're persistent or getting worse.

The good news is that vitamin B12 deficiency can often be treated once it's identified.

If you've noticed several of these changes, ask your healthcare provider whether testing makes sense.

Have you ever had your vitamin B12 level checked, or experienced symptoms that turned out to be related to a vitamin deficiency?



