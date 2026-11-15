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Ottumwa
🏭 Ottumwa, IA Manufacturing: Multiple Openings, One Over $130K
4 days ago
Ottumwa’s plants are busy and hiring. If you’ve got production, maintenance, or food safety experience, there are some strong options here right now.
Production Supervisor (Production Leader) – Contract
- Employer: Sunrise Systems, Inc.
- Location: Ottumwa, IA
- Type: Contract (10 months, possible extension)
- Shift: First shift; on‑call, overtime, weekends, holidays as needed
Lead UAW production teams in areas like welding, assembly, paint, and material handling. Good fit if you have several years of industrial supervision plus strong SAP and technical skills and want hands‑on leadership experience.
FSQA Director I – Prepared Foods
- Employer: JBS USA
- Location: Ottumwa, IA (or other JBS Prepared Foods sites / Greeley, CO HQ)
- Type: Full-time, salaried
- Salary: $130,000–$160,000 base + annual bonus eligibility
- Benefits: Medical, dental, vision (after 60 days), PTO, 6 holidays, 401(k) with match (after 1 year)
Senior role leading food safety and quality across multiple prepared foods plants. Ideal if you have 6+ years in food manufacturing QA/food safety, know USDA/HACCP/GFSI inside out, and are open to up to 75% travel.
Bacon Automation Technician
- Employer: JBS USA – Prepared Foods
- Location: Ottumwa, IA
- Type: Full-time (shift work with overtime, weekends, holidays as needed)
- Salary: Not listed
Keep bacon processing lines running by troubleshooting PLCs, drives, robotics, and high‑speed packaging gear. Great for a hands‑on tech with 5+ years maintenance experience and strong electrical/mechanical skills; PLC experience is a big plus.
If one of these fits you, don’t wait—click through, skim the full posting, and get your application in while Ottumwa hiring is hot.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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