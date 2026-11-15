Ottumwa’s plants are busy and hiring. If you’ve got production, maintenance, or food safety experience, there are some strong options here right now.

Employer: Sunrise Systems, Inc.

Sunrise Systems, Inc. Location: Ottumwa, IA

Type: Contract (10 months, possible extension)

Shift: First shift; on‑call, overtime, weekends, holidays as needed

Lead UAW production teams in areas like welding, assembly, paint, and material handling. Good fit if you have several years of industrial supervision plus strong SAP and technical skills and want hands‑on leadership experience.

Employer: JBS USA

Location: Ottumwa, IA (or other JBS Prepared Foods sites / Greeley, CO HQ)

(or other JBS Prepared Foods sites / Greeley, CO HQ) Type: Full-time, salaried

Salary: $130,000–$160,000 base + annual bonus eligibility

Benefits: Medical, dental, vision (after 60 days), PTO, 6 holidays, 401(k) with match (after 1 year)

Senior role leading food safety and quality across multiple prepared foods plants. Ideal if you have 6+ years in food manufacturing QA/food safety, know USDA/HACCP/GFSI inside out, and are open to up to 75% travel.

Employer: JBS USA – Prepared Foods

Location: Ottumwa, IA

Type: Full-time (shift work with overtime, weekends, holidays as needed)

Full-time (shift work with overtime, weekends, holidays as needed) Salary: Not listed

Keep bacon processing lines running by troubleshooting PLCs, drives, robotics, and high‑speed packaging gear. Great for a hands‑on tech with 5+ years maintenance experience and strong electrical/mechanical skills; PLC experience is a big plus.

If one of these fits you, don’t wait—click through, skim the full posting, and get your application in while Ottumwa hiring is hot.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.