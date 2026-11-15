Ottumwa has some very sweet kittens waiting for a safe, loving home. All of these babies are at Heartland Humane Society and are ready to meet you.

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Female

Female Color: All black

All black Shelter: Heartland Humane Society

Phone: (641) 682-1228

Wednesday is a sleek, all-black baby girl with that classic kitten charm. If you love the look of a mini panther and want a young cat to grow up with your family, she could be the perfect match.

👉 Meet Wednesday and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Female

Female Color: Mostly white

Mostly white Shelter: Heartland Humane Society

Phone: (641) 682-1228

Sugar is a mostly white baby kitten with a soft, sweet look that fits her name. She’s a great choice if you’re hoping to bring home a young cat and help her grow into a confident, loving companion.

👉 Meet Sugar and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair (Tuxedo)

Domestic Shorthair (Tuxedo) Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Female

Female Color: Black & white / tuxedo

Black & white / tuxedo Shelter: Heartland Humane Society

Phone: (641) 682-1228

Pepper is a striking black-and-white tuxedo kitten. If you like bold markings and a classic tuxedo look, this little girl could be the star of your home.

👉 Meet Pepper and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re thinking about adding a kitten to your family, please call Heartland Humane Society at (641) 682-1228 or click through to their listings to learn more and start an application. Sharing these kitties with friends and neighbors can also help them find homes faster.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.