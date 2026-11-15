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🐱 Playful, Gentle & Curious Cats Ready for Adoption in Ottumwa
Ottumwa has some very sweet kittens waiting for a safe, loving home. All of these babies are at Heartland Humane Society and are ready to meet you.
Wednesday
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Female
- Color: All black
- Shelter: Heartland Humane Society
- Phone: (641) 682-1228
Wednesday is a sleek, all-black baby girl with that classic kitten charm. If you love the look of a mini panther and want a young cat to grow up with your family, she could be the perfect match.
👉 Meet Wednesday and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Sugar
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Female
- Color: Mostly white
- Shelter: Heartland Humane Society
- Phone: (641) 682-1228
Sugar is a mostly white baby kitten with a soft, sweet look that fits her name. She’s a great choice if you’re hoping to bring home a young cat and help her grow into a confident, loving companion.
👉 Meet Sugar and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Pepper
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair (Tuxedo)
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Female
- Color: Black & white / tuxedo
- Shelter: Heartland Humane Society
- Phone: (641) 682-1228
Pepper is a striking black-and-white tuxedo kitten. If you like bold markings and a classic tuxedo look, this little girl could be the star of your home.
👉 Meet Pepper and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re thinking about adding a kitten to your family, please call Heartland Humane Society at (641) 682-1228 or click through to their listings to learn more and start an application. Sharing these kitties with friends and neighbors can also help them find homes faster.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.