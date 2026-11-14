Healthcare hiring in Ottumwa, IA is steady right now, with options both inside the hospital and on the road as a traveler. If you’re in patient care or allied health, there’s something here worth a look.

Employer: Ottumwa Regional Health Center

Ottumwa Regional Health Center Location: Ottumwa, IA

Type: Full-time | 3x12s, Days (7a–7p), Rotating Weekends

Salary: Not listed

This role keeps you in the OR, setting up surgical suites, passing instruments, and helping with patient prep and positioning. Comes with comprehensive benefits, PTO, 401(k) with match, tuition/loan assistance, and wellness programs, plus lots of chances for ongoing education and career growth.

Employer: Fairview Hospital / Cleveland Clinic

Fairview Hospital / Cleveland Clinic Location: Ottumwa, IA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Work right in the emergency department, helping with triage, direct patient care, transports, and emergency response teams under RN or physician direction. Good fit if you’re an EMT who likes fast-paced, high-acuity work and wants to build strong clinical skills.

Employer: LRS Healthcare – Allied

Location: Ottumwa, IA (Travel Assignment)

Type: Travel | 13 weeks | 36 hrs/week | 12-hr Day Shifts

Pay: $2,306 per week (based on 36 hrs; package includes taxable + tax-free stipends)

Short-term travel contract for a Respiratory Therapist looking to earn solid weekly pay while working days. Comes with health, dental, vision, life & disability, 401(k) with match, weekly direct deposit, referral bonuses, and 24/7 support.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and check back often—healthcare roles here tend to move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.