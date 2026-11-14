Ottumwa’s retail scene is busy right now, with solid options whether you want part-time hours or a full-time leadership role. Here are a few standout customer service jobs hiring locally.

Employer: Walmart Supercenter #1285

Walmart Supercenter #1285 Location: Ottumwa, IA (1940 Venture Dr)

Salary: $16.50 – $29.50 per hour + possible $0.35–$3.00/hour premiums and annual/quarterly incentives

+ possible and Type: Part-Time, Mid-shift & Closing

Keep the fresh food area stocked, rotated, and safe while helping customers find what they need. Comes with Walmart’s full benefits package for eligible part-timers, including health coverage, 401(k), stock purchase, paid time off, and 100% paid education through Live Better U.

Employer: AutoZone

Location: Ottumwa, IA

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Type: Full-Time, flexible schedule (mornings, nights, weekends, overtime)

Lead a team, drive sales, and keep customers happy in a busy auto parts store. Good fit if you like coaching people, hitting goals, and want room to grow in automotive retail.

Employer: Hy-Vee, Inc.

Location: Ottumwa, IA

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Type: Full-Time, Hourly

Oversee store service across departments, manage schedules, and handle customer issues while leading a large team. Ideal for experienced retail leaders who enjoy a fast-paced environment and like being the go-to person to keep the store running smoothly.

If something here looks right, click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in while roles are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.