Ottumwa has some steady, hands-on jobs open right now, especially if you like fixing things, working nights, or keeping buildings in good shape.

Below are several building and grounds roles hiring in Ottumwa, IA — all full-time and offering benefits or solid hourly pay.

Employer: JBS USA – JBS Prepared Foods

JBS USA – JBS Prepared Foods Location: Ottumwa, IA

Type: Full-time, 3rd shift (10:30 PM–7:00 AM, weekends required)

Pay: Not listed (benefits and 401(k) offered)

Overnight maintenance role in a large food plant, working on boilers, HVAC, ammonia refrigeration, and electrical systems. Good fit if you have 1–3 years maintenance experience and like a fast-paced, industrial setting with overtime potential.

Employer: Keurig Dr Pepper

Location: Ottumwa, IA

Type: Full-time, 3rd shift (10:00 PM–6:30 AM, Mon–Fri)

Pay: $23.95/hour + $0.30 shift differential

Night shift role keeping a beverage plant clean and safe: mixing sanitation chemicals, cleaning equipment and floors, and keeping records. Comes with medical, dental, vision, PTO, 401(k) match, and tuition reimbursement (subject to eligibility).

Employer: Ottumwa Housing Authority (OHA)

Location: Ottumwa, IA

Type: Full-time, days (Mon–Fri, 7:00 AM–4:00 PM, on-call rotation)

Pay: $17.00–$19.00/hour

Application deadline: Monday, October 19, 2026 at 4:00 PM

Daytime role caring for OHA properties and grounds: turning units, basic repairs, snow removal, pest control, and boiler/AC checks. Includes health, dental, vision, life insurance, PTO, and retirement plan; great if you want steady hours and to work directly in the community.

If one of these fits you, don’t wait—click through, check the details, and get your application in while the roles are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.