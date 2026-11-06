🐱 Sweet Ottumwa Kitties Ready for Adoption at Heartland Humane

Looking for a new feline friend in Ottumwa, IA? These adoptable cats are waiting at Heartland Humane Society for someone to love.

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Young

Young Gender: Male

Male Color: Gray/Blue (mostly)

Gray/Blue (mostly) Shelter: Heartland Humane Society

Heartland Humane Society Phone: (641) 682-1228

Doc is a handsome young gray boy looking for a safe, loving home. If you’re hoping for a younger cat to grow up by your side, Doc could be the one. Call the shelter to ask about his temperament, vaccinations, and whether he’s already neutered.

👉 Meet Doc and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Male

Male Color: Black & White / Tuxedo

Black & White / Tuxedo Shelter: Heartland Humane Society

Heartland Humane Society Phone: (641) 682-1228

Ethan is a tuxedo kitten with classic black-and-white markings. As a baby, he’ll need a family ready for kitten playtime and gentle training. The shelter can share more about his health, vaccines, and how he does with other pets.

👉 Meet Ethan and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Male

Male Color: Brown or Chocolate

Brown or Chocolate Shelter: Heartland Humane Society

Heartland Humane Society Phone: (641) 682-1228

casper is a brown/chocolate kitten with lots of growing to do. If you’re ready for a playful youngster and all the fun (and mischief) that comes with it, ask the shelter about casper’s current care, shots, and adoption fee.

👉 Meet casper and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Male

Male Color: Black & White / Tuxedo

Black & White / Tuxedo Shelter: Heartland Humane Society

Heartland Humane Society Phone: (641) 682-1228

Zircon is another adorable tuxedo kitten hoping for a forever home. He’s still a baby, so he’ll benefit from patient guidance and lots of play. Contact the shelter to learn about his medical care so far and whether he might be a match for your home.

👉 Meet Zircon and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in the Ottumwa area and thinking about adding a cat to your family, please consider visiting Heartland Humane Society or calling (641) 682-1228 to ask about these kitties and others in their care.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.