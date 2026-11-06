Open in NewsBreak

undefined

Posts

undefined

Followers

User since undefined NaN
Ottumwa

🐶 Playful Cattle Dogs & a Sweet Boxer Ready for Adoption in Ottumwa

8 days ago

Ottumwa has some wonderful dogs waiting for loving homes at Heartland Humane Society. If you’ve been thinking about adding a furry friend to your family, these pups would love to meet you.

Cali

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0A6JIv_1GoNBwyO00
  • Breed: Australian Cattle Dog mix
  • Age: Baby (puppy)
  • Gender: Female
  • Color: Black with white
  • Location: Heartland Humane Society, Ottumwa, IA
  • Contact: (641) 682-1228

Cali is a young Australian Cattle Dog mix pup with striking black-and-white markings. As a baby, she’ll need a family ready for puppy training, playtime, and lots of love.

👉 Meet Cali and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Devine

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WLyeP_1GoNBwyO00
  • Breed: Australian Cattle Dog mix
  • Age: Baby (puppy)
  • Gender: Female
  • Color: Black
  • Location: Heartland Humane Society, Ottumwa, IA
  • Contact: (641) 682-1228

Devine is another adorable Cattle Dog mix puppy. With her dark coat and young age, she’s a great match for an active home ready to guide a smart, energetic breed.

👉 Meet Devine and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Bonez

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Vn50F_1GoNBwyO00
  • Breed: Australian Cattle Dog mix
  • Age: Baby (puppy)
  • Gender: Male
  • Color: Gray/Silver/Salt & Pepper with white
  • Location: Heartland Humane Society, Ottumwa, IA
  • Contact: (641) 682-1228

Bonez is a male Cattle Dog mix puppy with a handsome gray-and-white coat. He’s at the perfect age to learn good manners and bond closely with his new family.

👉 Meet Bonez and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Dove

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jPOiI_1GoNBwyO00
  • Breed: Boxer mix
  • Age: Adult
  • Gender: Female
  • Color: White
  • Location: Heartland Humane Society, Ottumwa, IA
  • Contact: (641) 682-1228

Dove is a beautiful white adult Boxer mix. If you’re looking for a more mature dog instead of a puppy, Dove may be a wonderful fit for your home.

👉 Meet Dove and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If one of these dogs caught your eye, please call Heartland Humane Society at (641) 682-1228 or visit their adoptapet links to learn more and start the adoption process. Sharing this list with friends and neighbors can also help these pups find their forever homes.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.

This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.

Add to Preferred Sources

Comments