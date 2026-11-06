🐶 Playful Cattle Dogs & a Sweet Boxer Ready for Adoption in Ottumwa

Ottumwa has some wonderful dogs waiting for loving homes at Heartland Humane Society. If you’ve been thinking about adding a furry friend to your family, these pups would love to meet you.

Breed: Australian Cattle Dog mix

Australian Cattle Dog mix Age: Baby (puppy)

Baby (puppy) Gender: Female

Color: Black with white

Black with white Location: Heartland Humane Society , Ottumwa, IA

, Ottumwa, IA Contact: (641) 682-1228

Cali is a young Australian Cattle Dog mix pup with striking black-and-white markings. As a baby, she’ll need a family ready for puppy training, playtime, and lots of love.

👉 Meet Cali and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Australian Cattle Dog mix

Australian Cattle Dog mix Age: Baby (puppy)

Baby (puppy) Gender: Female

Color: Black

Black Location: Heartland Humane Society , Ottumwa, IA

, Ottumwa, IA Contact: (641) 682-1228

Devine is another adorable Cattle Dog mix puppy. With her dark coat and young age, she’s a great match for an active home ready to guide a smart, energetic breed.

👉 Meet Devine and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Australian Cattle Dog mix

Australian Cattle Dog mix Age: Baby (puppy)

Baby (puppy) Gender: Male

Color: Gray/Silver/Salt & Pepper with white

Gray/Silver/Salt & Pepper with white Location: Heartland Humane Society , Ottumwa, IA

, Ottumwa, IA Contact: (641) 682-1228

Bonez is a male Cattle Dog mix puppy with a handsome gray-and-white coat. He’s at the perfect age to learn good manners and bond closely with his new family.

👉 Meet Bonez and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Boxer mix

Boxer mix Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Color: White

White Location: Heartland Humane Society , Ottumwa, IA

, Ottumwa, IA Contact: (641) 682-1228

Dove is a beautiful white adult Boxer mix. If you’re looking for a more mature dog instead of a puppy, Dove may be a wonderful fit for your home.

👉 Meet Dove and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If one of these dogs caught your eye, please call Heartland Humane Society at (641) 682-1228 or visit their adoptapet links to learn more and start the adoption process. Sharing this list with friends and neighbors can also help these pups find their forever homes.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.