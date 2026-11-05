🚚 Ottumwa, IA Supply Chain Jobs With Multiple Openings

Ottumwa has some solid logistics and parts roles right now, especially if you like keeping things organized and moving on time.

Here are a few worth a look:

Employer: Aditi Consulting

Aditi Consulting Location: Ottumwa, IA (onsite)

(onsite) Type: Contract

Pay: $25.00 – $26.43/hr, overtime eligible

Manage delivery of purchased parts for internal and external suppliers. Good fit if you’re strong with Excel, communication, and like a fast-paced environment. 4-year degree in Business or Supply Management preferred; recent grads welcome. Includes access to a range of benefits for full-time contract employees.

Employer: Kyyba

Kyyba Location: Ottumwa, IA (preferred) or Waterloo, IA – onsite

– onsite Type: Long-term contract (12+ months, possible extension/FT)

Shift: 1st shift, 7:00 am – 3:30 pm , potential overtime

, potential overtime Pay: $25.00 – $27.50/hr

Plan and manage delivery of purchased parts across one or more locations. Great if you want steady daytime hours and hands-on supply chain work. Excel skills, fast typing, and strong communication are key; SAP and a 4-year business/supply chain degree are a plus. Onsite interviews; no visa sponsorship.

Employer: Norris Asphalt Paving Company (for Douds Stone, LLC )

(for ) Location: Ottumwa, IA

Type: Permanent, full-time

Experience: 1+ year, High School/GED required

Keep parts flowing for quarries, trucks, and mobile equipment so operations don’t slow down. You’ll manage inventory, order and receive parts, work with mechanics and vendors, and help cut equipment downtime. Comes with a strong benefits package (health, dental, vision, disability, retirement, vacation, and more).

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting gives more detail on shifts, growth paths, and exact duties.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.