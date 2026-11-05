🏥 Ottumwa, IA Healthcare Jobs with Multiple Openings & Travel Pay

Ottumwa’s healthcare scene is busy right now, with solid local hospital roles and high-paying travel gigs coming through town. If you’re in nursing, respiratory, or surgical support, there’s a mix of stable and short-term options to check out.

Employer: Vetted Solutions

Vetted Solutions Location: Ottumwa, IA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Provide hands-on, patient-centered care, from assessments and care plans to meds and education for patients and families. Good fit if you’re a licensed RN who likes working closely with an interdisciplinary team and using evidence-based practice.

Employer: Lifepoint Health® / Ottumwa Regional Health Center

Location: Ottumwa, IA

Type: Listed as part-time; description notes full-time nights

Listed as part-time; description notes Salary: Not listed

Work in a 217-bed hospital doing CT imaging, contrast administration, and quality checks while keeping patients safe and comfortable. Comes with comprehensive benefits, PTO, 401(k) match, tuition/loan assistance, and wellness programs for both full-time and part-time staff.

Employer: Supplemental Health Care

Location: Ottumwa, IA

Type: Full-time, Travel

Pay: $2,083 – $2,252 per week (36 hrs, 12-hr night shifts)

(36 hrs, 12-hr shifts) Length: 13-week contract, possible extension

Take a night-shift RRT contract at a local hospital, providing full-scope respiratory care and responding to emergencies. Includes day-1 medical/dental/vision, 401(k), CEUs, referral bonuses, and pet insurance.

Employer: LRS Healthcare – Allied

Location: Ottumwa, IA

Type: Travel

Pay: Approx. $2,306 per week (36 hrs, 12-hr day shifts)

(36 hrs, 12-hr shifts) Length: 13-week contract starting 11/23/2026

Day-shift travel RT role with a recruiter-backed team handling credentialing and weekly direct deposit. Comes with health, dental, vision, life & disability, 401(k) with match, referral bonuses, and 24/7 support.

Employer: Aya Healthcare

Location: Ottumwa, IA

Type: Travel

Travel Pay: $2,054 – $2,323 weekly

Length: 6-week assignment

Shift: Days, 3x12s (06:30–19:00)

Shorter 6-week RRT contract at a 103-bed acute care hospital (Level 4 trauma), great if you want flexibility and fast starts. Includes day-one premium benefits, 401(k) match, paid housing or housing stipend, CEUs, and licensure/relocation reimbursements when applicable.

Employer: Lifepoint Health® / Ottumwa Regional Health Center / Ottumwa Health Group, LLC

Location: Ottumwa, IA

Type: Full-time, Days (40 hrs/week, rotating weekends )

(40 hrs/week, ) Salary: Not listed

Support surgeons in the OR by prepping rooms, handling instruments, and helping with patient positioning and specimens. Role comes with medical/dental/vision, PTO, family leave, 401(k) with match, tuition/loan assistance, wellness programs, and growth opportunities.

If one of these feels close to what you want, click through, skim the full details, and get an application in while it’s still fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.