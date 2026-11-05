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🏥 Ottumwa, IA Healthcare Jobs with Multiple Openings & Travel Pay
Ottumwa’s healthcare scene is busy right now, with solid local hospital roles and high-paying travel gigs coming through town. If you’re in nursing, respiratory, or surgical support, there’s a mix of stable and short-term options to check out.
Registered Nurse
- Employer: Vetted Solutions
- Location: Ottumwa, IA
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Provide hands-on, patient-centered care, from assessments and care plans to meds and education for patients and families. Good fit if you’re a licensed RN who likes working closely with an interdisciplinary team and using evidence-based practice.
Cat Scan Technician
- Employer: Lifepoint Health® / Ottumwa Regional Health Center
- Location: Ottumwa, IA
- Type: Listed as part-time; description notes full-time nights
- Salary: Not listed
Work in a 217-bed hospital doing CT imaging, contrast administration, and quality checks while keeping patients safe and comfortable. Comes with comprehensive benefits, PTO, 401(k) match, tuition/loan assistance, and wellness programs for both full-time and part-time staff.
Travel Registered Respiratory Therapist – up to $2,252/week
- Employer: Supplemental Health Care
- Location: Ottumwa, IA
- Type: Full-time, Travel
- Pay: $2,083 – $2,252 per week (36 hrs, 12-hr night shifts)
- Length: 13-week contract, possible extension
Take a night-shift RRT contract at a local hospital, providing full-scope respiratory care and responding to emergencies. Includes day-1 medical/dental/vision, 401(k), CEUs, referral bonuses, and pet insurance.
Travel Respiratory Therapist – about $2,306/week
- Employer: LRS Healthcare – Allied
- Location: Ottumwa, IA
- Type: Travel
- Pay: Approx. $2,306 per week (36 hrs, 12-hr day shifts)
- Length: 13-week contract starting 11/23/2026
Day-shift travel RT role with a recruiter-backed team handling credentialing and weekly direct deposit. Comes with health, dental, vision, life & disability, 401(k) with match, referral bonuses, and 24/7 support.
Travel RRT – Make $2,054 – $2,323/week
- Employer: Aya Healthcare
- Location: Ottumwa, IA
- Type: Travel
- Pay: $2,054 – $2,323 weekly
- Length: 6-week assignment
- Shift: Days, 3x12s (06:30–19:00)
Shorter 6-week RRT contract at a 103-bed acute care hospital (Level 4 trauma), great if you want flexibility and fast starts. Includes day-one premium benefits, 401(k) match, paid housing or housing stipend, CEUs, and licensure/relocation reimbursements when applicable.
Surgical Technician (Surg Tech)
- Employer: Lifepoint Health® / Ottumwa Regional Health Center / Ottumwa Health Group, LLC
- Location: Ottumwa, IA
- Type: Full-time, Days (40 hrs/week, rotating weekends)
- Salary: Not listed
Support surgeons in the OR by prepping rooms, handling instruments, and helping with patient positioning and specimens. Role comes with medical/dental/vision, PTO, family leave, 401(k) with match, tuition/loan assistance, wellness programs, and growth opportunities.
If one of these feels close to what you want, click through, skim the full details, and get an application in while it’s still fresh.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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