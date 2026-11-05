🛒 Ottumwa Customer Service Jobs With Multiple $18+/hr Roles

Ottumwa has some solid front-line jobs right now, from phones and hospitals to store shelves. If you like helping people and staying busy, these are worth a look.

Employer: T-Mobile

T-Mobile Location: Ottumwa, IA

Type: Part-time

Pay: $18.00/hr base + $5.00/hr training pay; at least $20/hr with incentives

Help customers in English and Spanish with phones, plans, and tech in-store. This role comes with strong benefits (medical, dental, vision, 401(k), stock grants, PTO) and clear growth into a Mobile Expert role.

Employer: Keurig Dr Pepper Inc.

Location: Greater Ottumwa, IA

Type: Full-time

Pay: Starting at $19.14/hr, rising to $20.15/hr after 6 months

Stock and display brands like 7UP, Snapple, Dr Pepper in local stores using your own vehicle (mileage tracked via company phone). Full-time hours, early-morning starts, weekend shifts, and a strong benefits package including medical, dental, vision, PTO, and 401(k) with match.

Employer: R1 RCM (at LifePoint Ottumwa Regional Medical Center )

(at ) Location: Ottumwa, IA

Type: Full-time, on-site

Schedule: Mon & Tue 6pm–6am; Wed 6pm–12am; alternating weekends

Pay Range: $14.50 – $18.99/hr

Be the first point of contact for patients in the hospital, handling check-ins, phones, insurance details, and payments in a fast-paced setting. No healthcare background needed—training is provided, and it’s a good entry path into healthcare administration.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—doors tend to open once you’re in the system.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.