🏗️ Ottumwa Engineering Jobs with Multiple Openings & $75K+ Pay

Ottumwa has some solid engineering and technical roles right now, especially if you like hands-on work in modern plants.

Here are a couple of strong options to check out this week:

Employer: John Deere

John Deere Location: Ottumwa, IA (onsite)

(onsite) Type: Full-time

Salary: $77,628 – $116,436 + benefits

Work in factory engineering, solving weld issues and improving safety, quality, and cost on the shop floor. You’ll design weld cell layouts, support robotic and manual welding, and lead continuous improvement projects in a large, well-known manufacturing plant.

Employer: Plastipak

Location: Ottumwa, IA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Intermediate-level electrical tech role working with PLCs, HMIs, vision systems, and servo drives (Allen Bradley, Siemens, etc.). You’ll handle troubleshooting, installs, and upgrades in a fast-paced production plant, with a strong benefits package and chances to mentor other techs.

If one of these fits your skills, don’t wait—save the link, polish your resume, and apply while they’re still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.