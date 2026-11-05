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Ottumwa
📅 Rushmore Live: $10 classic rock show at Hotel Ottumwa
3 days ago
📅 Classic rock night in downtown Ottumwa
Iowa Rock ‘n Roll Music Association Hall of Fame band Rushmore is playing live at Hotel Ottumwa, 107 2nd St E, Ottumwa, IA.
- Date: Friday, November 27
- Doors open: 6 p.m.
- Show starts: 7 p.m.
- Tickets: $10 at the door
- Phone: (641) 682-8051
Rushmore has been performing since 1974 and will bring a set full of classic rock favorites that appeal to a wide range of ages. If you’re looking for a fun night out with live music, you can just show up at the hotel, pay at the door, and enjoy the show.
More Info: Rushmore Live - Events - Meet Ottumwa, Iowa
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