📅 Rushmore Live: $10 classic rock show at Hotel Ottumwa

📅 Classic rock night in downtown Ottumwa

Iowa Rock ‘n Roll Music Association Hall of Fame band Rushmore is playing live at Hotel Ottumwa, 107 2nd St E, Ottumwa, IA.

Date: Friday, November 27

Friday, Doors open: 6 p.m.

Show starts: 7 p.m.

Tickets: $10 at the door

Phone: (641) 682-8051

Rushmore has been performing since 1974 and will bring a set full of classic rock favorites that appeal to a wide range of ages. If you’re looking for a fun night out with live music, you can just show up at the hotel, pay at the door, and enjoy the show.