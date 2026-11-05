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Ottumwa

📅 Rushmore Live: $10 classic rock show at Hotel Ottumwa

3 days ago
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📅 Classic rock night in downtown Ottumwa

Iowa Rock ‘n Roll Music Association Hall of Fame band Rushmore is playing live at Hotel Ottumwa, 107 2nd St E, Ottumwa, IA.

  • Date: Friday, November 27
  • Doors open: 6 p.m.
  • Show starts: 7 p.m.
  • Tickets: $10 at the door
  • Phone: (641) 682-8051

Rushmore has been performing since 1974 and will bring a set full of classic rock favorites that appeal to a wide range of ages. If you’re looking for a fun night out with live music, you can just show up at the hotel, pay at the door, and enjoy the show.

More Info: Rushmore Live - Events - Meet Ottumwa, Iowa

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