Open in NewsBreak

undefined

Posts

undefined

Followers

User since undefined NaN
Ottumwa

📅 Free adult Take & Make craft kits available today

2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27J2Vj_1GkdjIWm00

📅 Adult Take & Make Craft Kits Available Today

The Ottumwa Public Library is giving away its next Adult Take & Make Craft kits today.

You can drop by anytime today to pick up a craft bag kit to take home.

  • Limit two kits per patron
  • Available while supplies last

If you enjoy simple, ready-to-go crafts, this is a nice quick stop to add something fun and creative to your day.

More Info: Adult Take & Make Craft - Ottumwa Public Library

This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.

Add to Preferred Sources

Comments