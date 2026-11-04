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Ottumwa
📅 Free adult Take & Make craft kits available today
2 days ago
📅 Adult Take & Make Craft Kits Available Today
The Ottumwa Public Library is giving away its next Adult Take & Make Craft kits today.
You can drop by anytime today to pick up a craft bag kit to take home.
- Limit two kits per patron
- Available while supplies last
If you enjoy simple, ready-to-go crafts, this is a nice quick stop to add something fun and creative to your day.
More Info: Adult Take & Make Craft - Ottumwa Public Library
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