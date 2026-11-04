📅 Free virtual talk with authors of “A City on Mars”

📅 Free virtual author talk on space settlement

Join the Ottumwa Public Library on Tuesday, November 10 at 1pm for a free online conversation with New York Times bestselling authors Kelly and Zach Weinersmith.

They’ll be talking about their book “A City on Mars: Can We Settle Space, Should We Settle Space, and Have We Really Thought This Through?” The event will explore big questions about living on other planets, with plenty of humor and art from the creator of Saturday Morning Breakfast Cereal.

This program is free, but you need to register online to get the virtual event link.