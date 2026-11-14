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📢 Comment on proposed changes to cannabis retail rules
📢 Share input on Otter Tail County cannabis retail rules
Otter Tail County is considering changes to its Cannabis and Lower-Potency Hemp Edibles Ordinance. The ordinance covers registration rules for retail sales of cannabis and lower-potency hemp edibles in the county.
The proposed revisions would:
- Clarify buffer requirements
- Allow administrative approval of LPHE retail registration
A public hearing will be held on Tuesday, December 1, 2026 at 12:30 p.m. in the Commissioners’ Room, Otter Tail County Government Services Center, 515 West Fir Ave, Fergus Falls, MN.
You can:
- Attend the hearing in person, or
- Submit written testimony to the County Administrator’s Office, 520 West Fir Ave, Fergus Falls, MN 56537.
Written comments must arrive by 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday, November 25, 2026.
Copies of the proposed ordinance are available online at ottertailcounty.gov/department/land-resource-management/ and at 540 W Fir Ave, Fergus Falls, MN 56537.
More Info: Notice of Public Hearing and Intent to Adopt the C...
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