📢 Share input on Otter Tail County cannabis retail rules

Otter Tail County is considering changes to its Cannabis and Lower-Potency Hemp Edibles Ordinance. The ordinance covers registration rules for retail sales of cannabis and lower-potency hemp edibles in the county.

The proposed revisions would:

Clarify buffer requirements

Allow administrative approval of LPHE retail registration

A public hearing will be held on Tuesday, December 1, 2026 at 12:30 p.m. in the Commissioners’ Room, Otter Tail County Government Services Center, 515 West Fir Ave, Fergus Falls, MN.

You can:

Attend the hearing in person, or

Submit written testimony to the County Administrator’s Office, 520 West Fir Ave, Fergus Falls, MN 56537.

Written comments must arrive by 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday, November 25, 2026.

Copies of the proposed ordinance are available online at ottertailcounty.gov/department/land-resource-management/ and at 540 W Fir Ave, Fergus Falls, MN 56537.