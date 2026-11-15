Ottawa has some lovely cats waiting patiently for a safe, cozy home. All of these kitties are at Prairie Paws Animal Shelter and are ready to meet you.

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Female Color: Black and white

Black and white Shelter: Prairie Paws Animal Shelter

Phone: (785) 242-2967

Sloane is a classic black-and-white beauty looking for a calm, loving home. As an adult cat, she’s past the wild kitten stage and ready to settle in with a family who will give her time, patience, and gentle care.

👉 Meet Sloane and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Female Color: Black

Black Shelter: Prairie Paws Animal Shelter

Phone: (785) 242-2967

Sheyne is a sleek black cat with a quiet charm. She’s an adult girl who would love a steady home where she can feel safe and cared for. If you like calm, steady companions, Sheyne could be a great match.

👉 Meet Sheyne and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Young

Young Gender: Female

Female Color: Black

Black Shelter: Prairie Paws Animal Shelter

Phone: (785) 242-2967

Flealicia Keys is a young black kitty with a fun, memorable name and lots of life ahead of her. She’s still in her younger years and would do well with a family ready to give her playtime, training, and love.

👉 Meet Flealicia Keys and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re near Ottawa, KS, please consider visiting Prairie Paws Animal Shelter or giving them a call at (785) 242-2967 to ask about these wonderful cats. Sharing this list with friends and neighbors can also help them find homes faster.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.