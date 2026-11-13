Healthcare hiring is steady in Ottawa, KS right now, especially at AdventHealth. If you’re in patient care and want solid pay plus benefits, these are worth a look.

Employer: AdventHealth

AdventHealth Location: Ottawa, KS (1301 S Main St)

(1301 S Main St) Type: PRN, Day shift

PRN, Pay range: $29.33 – $60.01/hour

You’ll perform high-quality diagnostic ultrasound exams and work with a supportive radiology team. Great fit if you have 1+ year of experience, strong sonography skills, and BLS + at least three ARDMS/ARRT/CCI credentials.

Employer: AdventHealth

AdventHealth Location: Ottawa & Wellsville clinics (home base 1301 S Main St, Ottawa)

(home base 1301 S Main St, Ottawa) Type: Full-time, Monday–Friday, 8:00 am–4:30 pm

Pay range: $17.70 – $28.31/hour

Clinic role with benefits and PTO from day one, plus retirement and parental leave. You’ll room patients, assist with procedures, handle vitals and meds, and help with front-desk tasks; BLS and a CMA/RMA/CCMA-type certification are required.

Employer: AdventHealth Ottawa

AdventHealth Ottawa Location: Ottawa, KS (1301 S Main St)

(1301 S Main St) Type: Part-time, Night shift

Pay range: $32.83 – $61.05/hour

Bonus: Up to $10,000 sign-on bonus for eligible candidates

Med-surg role where you’ll do full-scope RN care: assessments, care plans, meds, and patient/family education. You’ll need an RN license, BLS, ACLS, and at least an Associate’s in Nursing (BSN preferred).

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there are similar roles listed by the same employer.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.