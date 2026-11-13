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🏥 Ottawa, KS Healthcare Jobs With Multiple Openings & $60/hr+ Pay
Healthcare hiring is steady in Ottawa, KS right now, especially at AdventHealth. If you’re in patient care and want solid pay plus benefits, these are worth a look.
Ultrasound Technologist II PRN
- Employer: AdventHealth
- Location: Ottawa, KS (1301 S Main St)
- Type: PRN, Day shift
- Pay range: $29.33 – $60.01/hour
You’ll perform high-quality diagnostic ultrasound exams and work with a supportive radiology team. Great fit if you have 1+ year of experience, strong sonography skills, and BLS + at least three ARDMS/ARRT/CCI credentials.
Certified Medical Assistant – Practice Based
- Employer: AdventHealth
- Location: Ottawa & Wellsville clinics (home base 1301 S Main St, Ottawa)
- Type: Full-time, Monday–Friday, 8:00 am–4:30 pm
- Pay range: $17.70 – $28.31/hour
Clinic role with benefits and PTO from day one, plus retirement and parental leave. You’ll room patients, assist with procedures, handle vitals and meds, and help with front-desk tasks; BLS and a CMA/RMA/CCMA-type certification are required.
Registered Nurse RN – Medical Surgical, Part-Time Nights
- Employer: AdventHealth Ottawa
- Location: Ottawa, KS (1301 S Main St)
- Type: Part-time, Night shift
- Pay range: $32.83 – $61.05/hour
- Bonus: Up to $10,000 sign-on bonus for eligible candidates
Med-surg role where you’ll do full-scope RN care: assessments, care plans, meds, and patient/family education. You’ll need an RN license, BLS, ACLS, and at least an Associate’s in Nursing (BSN preferred).
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there are similar roles listed by the same employer.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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